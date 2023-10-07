Live
Crawley Town 0, Wrexham 1 - FULL-TIME: Reds lose to 10-men Wrexham - but is Ryan Reynolds at the game?
Ten-man Wrexham claimed all three points at the Broadfield Stadium today.
Wrexham are owned by Hollywood actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney and are subject to the hit Disney+ show Welcome to Wrexham.
Key Events
It’s all over - Wreham win 1-0
97 mins / 1-0
Great opportunity in last minute with a free ic but Henry’s free kick was wasted - that could be it
Corner Reds
91+2 / 0-1
Gordon booked
7 minutes of additional time
89 mins / 0-1
Gordon replaces Darcy
87 mins / 0-1
Davies forces save from Addai
Kellan Gordon getting prepared to come on
85 mins / 0-1
Lolos fires just wide after great work from the sub
The attendance 5572 (1334) - great work
1 / 9