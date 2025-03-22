Live

Crawley Town 1-0 Bristol Rovers RECAP: Scott Lindsey wins first game after sensational return to club

Sam Morton
By Sam Morton

Chief Reporter

Published 22nd Mar 2025, 12:30 BST
Updated 22nd Mar 2025, 16:59 BST
Scott Lindsey will take charge of Crawley Town once again, as fellow League One strugglers Bristol Rovers visit the Broadfield Stadium on Saturday afternoon (March 22).

Lindsey, 52, completed a sensational return to the club on Thursday night, following Rob Elliot’s departure on Wednesday.

Lindsey took charge with immediate effect as he aims to complete more heroics at the helm by keeping Crawley in League One.

Sitting 22nd – and 12 points from safety, with nine games to go – it would surely be an even bigger achievement than the Reds’ epic League Two play-off victory last season.

Kamarai Doyle gave Crawley Town the lead against Bristol Rovers. Photo: Natalie Nayhew / Butterfly Footballplaceholder image
Kamarai Doyle gave Crawley Town the lead against Bristol Rovers. Photo: Natalie Nayhew / Butterfly Football

Lindsey knows it will be a tough task but is adamant it is achievable.

“Of course it is,” he said. “All the time it is achievable, it's achievable. The minute it's not, it's not. And that's it.

“We're probably looking at the nine games. We maybe need to win six, if not maybe seven.

“We've only won seven all season, so straight away you think, oh, that's hard. That's what we're supposed to do. We need to win football matches, right?

Scott Lindsey completed a sensational return to Crawley Town on Thursday night, following Rob Elliot’s departure on Wednesday. Photo: MansfieldMediaplaceholder image
Scott Lindsey completed a sensational return to Crawley Town on Thursday night, following Rob Elliot’s departure on Wednesday. Photo: MansfieldMedia

“So, come on, we can do it. Will we do it? Who knows? I've got to instil a belief in the players to believe we can, because I believe we can. I've said it all along.

"Everything's achievable. We did unthinkable things last season, right? That was tough. This is it now and we know what we've got to do. We've just got to do it.”

Up first is Bristol Rovers who sit in 20th – the last spot above the relegation zone.

After three games unbeaten – including two consecutive home wins over Huddersfield and Bolton – the Pirates came back to earth with a bump last weekend, losing 5-0 away at Lincoln City.

They will be just as desperate as Crawley for three points to steer clear of the bottom four.

Follow live pre-match updates, and full coverage from the game itself, in our live blog below.

Crawley Town 1-0 Bristol Rovers RECAP: Scott Lindsey wins first game after sensational return to club

Sat, 22 Mar, 2025, 19:07 BST

Fraser reaction

Sat, 22 Mar, 2025, 19:06 BST

Lindsey reaction

Sat, 22 Mar, 2025, 18:18 BST

Yes Scott!

Scott Lindsey celebrates | Picture: Natalie Mayhew/Butterfly Footballplaceholder image
Scott Lindsey celebrates | Picture: Natalie Mayhew/Butterfly Football | Natalie Mayhew/Butterfly Football
Sat, 22 Mar, 2025, 18:15 BST

Ryan Aird's player ratings....

It was an incredible performance from Crawley Town as they gifted the returning Scott Lindsey with three huge points after a 1-0 win over Bristol Rovers.

Sat, 22 Mar, 2025, 18:08 BST

Sat, 22 Mar, 2025, 18:08 BST

Sat, 22 Mar, 2025, 18:07 BST

Watch as Scott Lindsey celebrates with Crawley fans after beating Bristol Rovers

Sat, 22 Mar, 2025, 16:58 BST

Sat, 22 Mar, 2025, 16:56 BSTUpdated 17:01 BST

FULL-TIME: CRAWLEY TOWN 1-0 BRISTOL ROVERS

Scott Lindsey’s second spell in charge of Crawley Town gets off to the perfect start!

Results elsewhere were positive for the Reds too, with Northampton Town losing 2-0 at home to Blackpool. Cambridge also conceded a late equaliser at Barnsley.

Crawley still sit in 22nd but the gap between them and Bristol Rovers is cut to nine points.

Sat, 22 Mar, 2025, 16:53 BST

Sat, 22 Mar, 2025, 16:48 BST

Seven minutes added on

Some groans among the home fans after that news!

Sat, 22 Mar, 2025, 16:44 BST

(86) John-Jules does well to win a free-kick.

But Rovers get the ball straight back.

Sat, 22 Mar, 2025, 16:42 BST

(84) That attack came to nothing but you feel there’s another goal in this game.

Sat, 22 Mar, 2025, 16:41 BST

A poor touch from Tyreece John-Jules there but Crawley get away with it and they’re on the attack...

Sat, 22 Mar, 2025, 16:41 BST

Yellow card

(83) Lo-Tutala is booked for time-wasting. Seven minutes left.

Sat, 22 Mar, 2025, 16:37 BST

Penalty appeal

(77) Rovers want a penalty after Gatlin O'Donkor goes down in the area but the referee is having none of it.

Sat, 22 Mar, 2025, 16:34 BSTUpdated 16:34 BST

'Rovers really struggling for quality'

Sat, 22 Mar, 2025, 16:28 BST

Substitutions

Hepburn-Murphy, who played a huge part in the goal, is replaced by Tyreece John-Jules.

Armando is replaced by Will Swan.

Bradley Ibrahim comes off for Max Anderson.

