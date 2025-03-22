Crawley Town 1-0 Bristol Rovers RECAP: Scott Lindsey wins first game after sensational return to club

Scott Lindsey will take charge of Crawley Town once again, as fellow League One strugglers Bristol Rovers visit the Broadfield Stadium on Saturday afternoon (March 22).

Lindsey, 52, completed a sensational return to the club on Thursday night, following Rob Elliot’s departure on Wednesday.

Lindsey took charge with immediate effect as he aims to complete more heroics at the helm by keeping Crawley in League One.

Sitting 22nd – and 12 points from safety, with nine games to go – it would surely be an even bigger achievement than the Reds’ epic League Two play-off victory last season.

Kamarai Doyle gave Crawley Town the lead against Bristol Rovers. Photo: Natalie Nayhew / Butterfly Football

Lindsey knows it will be a tough task but is adamant it is achievable.

“Of course it is,” he said. “All the time it is achievable, it's achievable. The minute it's not, it's not. And that's it.

“We're probably looking at the nine games. We maybe need to win six, if not maybe seven.

“We've only won seven all season, so straight away you think, oh, that's hard. That's what we're supposed to do. We need to win football matches, right?

Scott Lindsey completed a sensational return to Crawley Town on Thursday night, following Rob Elliot’s departure on Wednesday. Photo: MansfieldMedia

“So, come on, we can do it. Will we do it? Who knows? I've got to instil a belief in the players to believe we can, because I believe we can. I've said it all along.

"Everything's achievable. We did unthinkable things last season, right? That was tough. This is it now and we know what we've got to do. We've just got to do it.”

Up first is Bristol Rovers who sit in 20th – the last spot above the relegation zone.

After three games unbeaten – including two consecutive home wins over Huddersfield and Bolton – the Pirates came back to earth with a bump last weekend, losing 5-0 away at Lincoln City.

They will be just as desperate as Crawley for three points to steer clear of the bottom four.