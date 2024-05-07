Crawley Town 1-0 MK Dons LIVE: Liam Kelly strikes after Will Wright's astonishing goal-line clearance
The first leg at the Broadfield Stadium will be played tonight (Tuesday, May 7) with a 7.30pm kick off and the second leg will be on Saturday, May 11 at 7.45pm.
Reds boss Scott Lindsey’s Monday was a still a busy one as he had to adjust his side’s schedule for the week but said it was a ‘freak and unique’ situation no one could do anything about and he felt for both the MK Dons teams and fans.
Tickets for the match sold out within two days of going on sale, before the initial postponement.
Stay tuned for live updates from the huge play-off tie.
In case you missed the goal...
Here’s a replay of the goal.
Kelly ran from near the halfway line before playing a lovely one-two with Adam Campbell. What a finish it was.
Close!
Chance for Crawley now!
Orsi gets a shot off but it hits his teammate Lolos and goes out for a goal-kick.
An even bigger heart in mouth moment there!
Liam Kelly pings a ball back to Addai but he’s off his line and needs to pull out a great touch on the run to prevent it from going into the net.
The keeper keeps hold of the ball and beats a man before finally clearing it!
Dean shoots just wide from outside the area. Addai had that covered, though.
Nervy moments for Crawley!
Jay Williams is nearly caught in possession but he survives and plays it back to his keeper.
Both sides look dangerous here. The next goal is crucial
Close!
Adam Campbell is denied by a great diving save by Michael Kelly.
This is thrilling stuff. Hard to keep up
Jay Williams cuts out a dangerous Dons attack with a crucial sliding challenge
