Crawley Town 1-0 MK Dons LIVE: Liam Kelly strikes after Will Wright's astonishing goal-line clearance

Crawley Town’s League Two play-off semi-final with MK Dons is set to finally get underway after the first leg was postponed because of a waterlogged pitch.
By Sam Morton
Published 7th May 2024, 17:39 BST
Updated 7th May 2024, 19:38 BST
The first leg at the Broadfield Stadium will be played tonight (Tuesday, May 7) with a 7.30pm kick off and the second leg will be on Saturday, May 11 at 7.45pm.

Reds boss Scott Lindsey’s Monday was a still a busy one as he had to adjust his side’s schedule for the week but said it was a ‘freak and unique’ situation no one could do anything about and he felt for both the MK Dons teams and fans.

Tickets for the match sold out within two days of going on sale, before the initial postponement.

Stay tuned for live updates from the huge play-off tie.

19:57 BST

In case you missed the goal...

Here’s a replay of the goal.

Kelly ran from near the halfway line before playing a lovely one-two with Adam Campbell. What a finish it was.

19:55 BST

Close!

Chance for Crawley now!

Orsi gets a shot off but it hits his teammate Lolos and goes out for a goal-kick.

19:54 BST

An even bigger heart in mouth moment there!

Liam Kelly pings a ball back to Addai but he’s off his line and needs to pull out a great touch on the run to prevent it from going into the net.

The keeper keeps hold of the ball and beats a man before finally clearing it!

19:52 BST

Dean shoots just wide from outside the area. Addai had that covered, though.

19:51 BST

Nervy moments for Crawley!

Jay Williams is nearly caught in possession but he survives and plays it back to his keeper.

19:49 BST

Both sides look dangerous here. The next goal is crucial

19:41 BST

Close!

Adam Campbell is denied by a great diving save by Michael Kelly.

19:39 BST

19:37 BST

This is thrilling stuff. Hard to keep up

19:37 BST

Jay Williams cuts out a dangerous Dons attack with a crucial sliding challenge

