Crawley Town 1-1 Stockport County LIVE: Klaidi Lolos thunders in equaliser as Reds aim to move into League Two play-off places

In-form Crawley Town are aiming to move into the League Two play-off places with a win over title-chasing Stockport County.
Sam Morton
By Sam Morton
Published 18th Mar 2024, 19:07 GMT
Updated 18th Mar 2024, 21:30 GMT
The Reds are the division’s form team – with five wins from the last six games.

Scott Lindsey’s side are in a favourable position to reach the play-offs, with three games in hand on seventh-placed AFC Wimbledon – who sit just two points above Crawley.

That means a win at home tonight (Monday, March 18) would move the Red Devils into the play-off zone.

Crawley Town boss Scott Lindsey | Picture: Eva Gilbert
Crawley Town boss Scott Lindsey | Picture: Eva Gilbert

The visitors, meanwhile, sit in second place – five points below Mansfield Town. However, if they were to win their two games in hand, they would move top.

The Hatters have won just once in their past six games – but are unbeaten since the 4-0 defeat at Tranmere Rovers on February 17.

Stay tuned for live updates from what promises to be an enthralling encounter between two teams with so much to play for.

21:38 GMT

One final throw of the dice as Lolos picks the ball up out wide but his cross is over the bar.

There goes the final whistle.

Big point gained.

21:38 GMT

Big chance!

That was the moment.

The throw-in causes chaos and Maguire skies from close range.

21:37 GMT

Will Wight lining up a long throw into the box...

21:36 GMT

The attendance has been confirmed as 3,339 at the Broadfield Stadium tonight.

Will they see a late winner?

21:34 GMT

21:33 GMT

Addai catches a dangerous looking header at goal.

Five minutes added on.

21:32 GMT

A delicate chip by Adeyemo is slightly too far in front of Orsi.

There's another goal in this.

21:31 GMT

Lolos is down after a clash with Ethan Pye.

The fans want a red card shown but nothing given.

21:28 GMT

Not a goal down anymore! Five minutes to find a winner

https://twitter.com/Crawley_Obby/status/1769837320063082606

21:27 GMT

What a finish that is.

Lolos hasn't really been involved today but who cares when you turn up when it matters most.

The forward is played in by Danilo Orsi and makes mistake and he makes no mistake with a thunderous finish.

Game on!

