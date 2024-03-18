Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Reds are the division’s form team – with five wins from the last six games.

Scott Lindsey’s side are in a favourable position to reach the play-offs, with three games in hand on seventh-placed AFC Wimbledon – who sit just two points above Crawley.

That means a win at home tonight (Monday, March 18) would move the Red Devils into the play-off zone.

Crawley Town boss Scott Lindsey | Picture: Eva Gilbert

The visitors, meanwhile, sit in second place – five points below Mansfield Town. However, if they were to win their two games in hand, they would move top.

The Hatters have won just once in their past six games – but are unbeaten since the 4-0 defeat at Tranmere Rovers on February 17.