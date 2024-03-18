Crawley Town 1-1 Stockport County RECAP: Klaidi Lolos thunders in equaliser as Reds rescue point in League Two play-off race
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Reds are the division’s form team – with five wins from the last six games.
Scott Lindsey’s side are in a favourable position to reach the play-offs, with three games in hand on seventh-placed AFC Wimbledon – who sit just two points above Crawley.
That means a win at home tonight (Monday, March 18) would move the Red Devils into the play-off zone.
The visitors, meanwhile, sit in second place – five points below Mansfield Town. However, if they were to win their two games in hand, they would move top.
The Hatters have won just once in their past six games – but are unbeaten since the 4-0 defeat at Tranmere Rovers on February 17.
Stay tuned for live updates from what promises to be an enthralling encounter between two teams with so much to play for.
Crawley Town 1-1 Stockport County RECAP: Klaidi Lolos thunders in equaliser as Reds rescue point in League Two play-off race
Key Events
- The Reds are the division’s form team – with five wins from the last six games.
- The Hatters have won just once in their past six games – but are unbeaten since the 4-0 defeat at Tranmere Rovers on February 17.
Point rescued
One final throw of the dice as Lolos picks the ball up out wide but his cross is over the bar.
There goes the final whistle.
Big point gained.
Big chance!
That was the moment.
The throw-in causes chaos and Maguire skies from close range.
Will Wight lining up a long throw into the box...
The attendance has been confirmed as 3,339 at the Broadfield Stadium tonight.
Will they see a late winner?
Addai catches a dangerous looking header at goal.
Five minutes added on.
A delicate chip by Adeyemo is slightly too far in front of Orsi.
There's another goal in this.
Lolos is down after a clash with Ethan Pye.
The fans want a red card shown but nothing given.