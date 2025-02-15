Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Crawley Town secured a crucial point at the Broadfield Stadium as they held second placed Wycombe Wanderers to a 1-1 draw.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was a brilliant start from Crawley who scored their fastest goal all season to open the scoring inside six minutes. After receiving the ball back from Max Anderson, Will Swan hit a perfect strike with the outside of his foot which nestled into the top left corner.

The visitors almost equalised instantly but Jojo Wollacott pulled off a magnificent save to prevent Daniel Udoh’s header from finding the top corner. However, second placed Wanderers who are still without League One’s top goalscorer Richard Kone, did draw level 10 minutes later.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Udoh had been a huge threat and it was inevitable that the forward would score eventually. Just inside the penalty box, he first faked a shot and then with the sight of goal that opened up, he placed his strike past Wollacott and into the left corner.

Rushian Hepburn-Murphy in action for Crawley Town against Wycombe Wanderers. Photo: Grant Mansfield

It had been an entertaining and fast-paced opening 20 minutes which resulted in the tempo of the game slowing down slightly and lots of late challenges occurring.

Despite this, both sides still posed a serious threat to each other. For Crawley, Swan played an enticing cross into the box which landed on the head of Kamari Doyle who’s header was saved well by Will Norris.

During the interval, Rob Elliott decided to make a change with Liam Fraser replacing Swan to make his debut.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Having played against Lionel Messi, Reds fans were unsure what to expect from their new signing. The midfielder's impact was almost instant as he played a smart ball in-behind for Rushian Hepburn-Murphy who’s shot flashed across the six-yard box.

Hepburn-Murphy then had another opportunity to find the back of the net after some good work from Doyle and Tyreece John-Jules but the forwards strike that bobbled goalbound was stopped once again by Norris.

Since the start of the second-half, Wycombe had not troubled Crawley’s defence therefore Mike Dodds who was managing his first league game since taking charge of the Chairboys brought on former Reds forward Beryly Lubala to try and find a goal.

Needing a win to keep pace with league leaders Birmingham, the visitors pushed forward to find a winner in the final few minutes which forced Reds to defend desperately for a crucial point.