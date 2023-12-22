Crawley Town 1, AFC Wimbledon 2: Reds suffer horror opening 20 minutes as 10-man Dons take home three points

A horror first 20 minutes cost Crawley Town dear as they lost 2-1 to AFC Wimbledon under the Friday night lights at the Broadfield Stadium.

Action from Crawley Town v AFC Wimbledon. Picture Eva Gilbert

Liam Kelly limped off after just ten minutes before Josh Davison and Ali Al-Hammadi scored to give the visitors an advantage. The visitores went sdown to 10 men in the second half and Reds dominated with Will Wright giving them hope with eight minutes to go. But they found keeper Alex Bass in inspired form as he pulled off a number of top saves to sdeny Crawley a point.

Harry Ransom – last season’s young player of the year – replaced the suspended Jay Williams, who was sent off during the 3-1 defeat to Mansfield Town last Saturday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was a bright start from the Reds as Nick Tsaroulla’s penetrating run ended with his shot-cum-cross just evading Danilo Orsi. But after it was mostly downhill for the Reds. Kelly was replaced by Darcy then Josh Davison scored with a header which initially looked easy for Luca Ashby-Hammond, but the keeper somehow spilled it into his own net.

Reds had a great opportunity to equalise when Kellan Gordon was tripped on the edge of the Wombles area – for which Joe Lewis was booked – but Will Wright couldn’t get his free kick up and down quickly enough.

It then got worse for Scott Lindsey’s men as Ali Al-Hammadi broke clear on right before cutting back on his left foot and firing home past Ashby-Hammond.

The first 20 minutes couldn’t have gone much worse for Reds but they fought their way back into the game but it was still the visitors who looked more likely to score. And it was a brilliant Kellan Gordon block which denied Connor Lemonheigh-Evans six minutes before the break after a wift attack by the visitors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There was more concern for Lindsey as Gladwin had to receive treatment after going down after a challenge, but the Reds skipper was able to carry on to everyone’s relief.

And there was more relief when Al-Hammadi had the ball in the back of the net – but Davison was adjudged to have fouled the keeper. In the aftermath, IT appeared manager Johnnie Jackson took his protests about the decision to far and after being booked, was shown a red card.

Reds could have and probably should have pulled one before the break when good work from Tsaroulla and Campbell created a great chance for Orsi, but the in-form striker scuffed his shot.

Al-Hammadi, who was being watched by a Swansea scout, was then booked as the eventful first half came to an end.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Skipper Gladwin was soon booked following a poor tackle after giving the ball away and was swiftly replaced Klaidi Lolos, who almost made an immediate impact when he received the ball 20 yards out, turned, swapped feet and unleashed a shot which Alex Bass did well to palm away.

It was telling that was Reds first shot on target. That seemed to give Reds a lift and on 58 minutes they had three chances to pull one back in quick succession. First Tsaroulla found Lolos, his run was blocked but ball fell kindly to Orsi, whose shot was saved well by Bass, Gordon followed up but his effort was blocked before Bass saved easily from Tsaroulla.

And it pendulum then swung Crawley’s favour as Joe Lewis was shown a second yellow card for a foul on Lolos. Straight away Reds had a chance as Gordon blasted over from a Wright free kick. Conroy was then booked for a foul on the impressive Al-Hammadi.

Campbell and Wright then had chances before Lindsey rolled the dice by bringing on Ade Adeyemo and Jack Roles to replace Campbell and Gordon with 15 minutes to go.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Reds were controlling the game and with eight minutes to go they got their lifeline. Lolos broke into the box and well to not panic, twisted and turned before laying off to Wright who finished delightfully with his right foot from 18 yards.

Game on and Tsaroulla then tested Bass before the same player crossed and Orsi couldn’t get a great connection with the goal begging.

The same player then had a shot blocked just before Bass pulled off a stunning save from a Roles header and you felt that was their chance to claim a point. The Reds gave it everything at the end but couldn’t quite find the equaliser. That first 20 minutes cost them dear.