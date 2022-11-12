In his five league games in charge of the Reds, Young is unbeaten and has propelled Crawley out of the relegation zone, into 18th.

Barrow were 4th coming into the game having won their last three in the league. However, away from home the Bluebirds were yet to take all three points since the 17th of September. With Crawley yet to announce their permanent head coach since they parted ways with Kevin Betsy last month, this weekend’s victory marks Crawley’s second win against the League’s top five.

Nadesan’s opened the scoring against Barrow after Dom Telford squared the ball across Barrow’s goal mouth in the sixth minute. Following a phenomenal touch from Nick Tsaroulla to play Telford through, the Broadfield Stadium erupted to the 14th goal they’ve witness at home since Young’s temporary appointment.

Ashley Nadesan celebrates his goal

Nadesan’s opener against Barrow has made him the clubs current all-time top scorer. The Reds number ten was level on 29 goals with Tom Nichols but is now first after his tap-in six minutes into the first half. In his 15 league appearances for the club in 2022/23, Nadesan has scored six, also the most for the club this season.

Crawley’s attacking trio of Dom Telford, Ashley Nadesan and Tom Nichols started against Barrow for the first time since the start of the season. Although the front three failed to have a significant impact after the goal, they were far more successful this weekend than in the 1-0 loss they suffered to Carlisle in their League Two opener.

Joel Lynch and Ludwig Francillette were vital in defence for the Reds as the club earnt their first clean sheet under Young. Barrow’s top scorer this season, Josh Gordon was subbed off after 60 minutes after Crawley’s centre-halves diminished his attacking potential.

Spectators thought Barrow had equalised in the 58th minute when a goal mouth scramble seemed to have caused Crawley’s net to ripple. After claims for a penalty for the visitors, mass confusion around a potential goal and short wait, the score remained 1-0 as Barrow’s George Ray was booked for dissent.

