LiveCrawley Town 1, Rochdale 0 RECAP

Crawley Town secured a comfortable win against visitors Rochdale with an early Nadesan goal in the 18th minute.

By Ellis Peters
Saturday, 26th March 2022, 8:04 pm
Crawley celebrate Tom Nichols' goal against Swindon last week. Credit Cory Pickford

Tunnicliffe and Morris were stand-outs for the side, as the Reds saw out the game to secure three points.

The second half was a slower affair as it mainly consisted of stop and starts from the referee. Both teams didn't create many chances later on in the game, but Crawley Town's back four remained strong to see out the game.

It was a sunny day at the Broadfield stadium with 2,164 in attendance. Well-deserved Man of the Match for Glenn Morris.

Crawley Town v Rochdale LIVE

Last updated: Saturday, 26 March, 2022, 19:58

  • Crawley Town are currently 13th in League Two
  • Rochdale are 19th in League Two
  • Reds come into game on back of brilliant win over Swindon last Saturday
  • Rochdale haven’t won in six games
Saturday, 26 March, 2022, 19:58

Lewis Young reaction

'We seemed to have turned a corner, especially at home' - Lewis Young on three points and a clean sheet against Rochdale

Crawley Town assistant manager Lewis Young was pleased to see his side make their home 'a little nit more of a fortress' after beating Rochdale 1-0.

Saturday, 26 March, 2022, 18:03

Player ratings

Saturday, 26 March, 2022, 16:53

Rochdale’s Charman fires over from the edge of the area

Saturday, 26 March, 2022, 16:50

EXTRA TIME: Four Minutes

Saturday, 26 March, 2022, 16:50

Tilley denied one on one shot

Saturday, 26 March, 2022, 16:49

MATCH DAY ATTENDANCE: 2164

Saturday, 26 March, 2022, 16:49

Saturday, 26 March, 2022, 16:48

MISS: Crawley denied opportunity towards the end of game

Saturday, 26 March, 2022, 16:42

SAVE: Morris with a great save to deny Rochdale

Saturday, 26 March, 2022, 16:40

Crawley’s defence denies Rochdale attack

Rochdale