Crawley Town 1, Wrexham 2: Injury-time heartbreak for Reds after spectacular equaliser from Ibrahim

Despite a spectacular equaliser from Bradley Ibrahim, Wrexham won with the final touch of the game to beat Crawley Town 2-1.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ibrahim looked to have salvaged a well-deserved point for Crawley with an incredible volley from 30 yards out in the 90th minute but Elliot Lee tapped in from close range with the final touch of the game that meant Wrexham stole the points at the death.

Following their midweek 1-0 win against Mansfield Town, Rob Elliot named an unchanged XI to face Wrexham at the Broadfield Stadium. New signing Rory Feely made the bench alongside Jeremy Kelly who returned to the squad after returning from injury.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Crawley got off to the worst possible start when Matty James fired the ball past Matt Cox and into the back of the net inside the opening two minutes. Less than one minute later, the visitors almost doubled their lead through Jay Rodriguez who’s volley was brilliantly saved by Cox.

Rushian Hepburn-Murphy in action against Wrexham | Picture: Grant Mansfield

After an intense opening 10 minutes, Reds began to pass the ball around nicely and found some momentum in the game.

Will Swan came agonizingly close with a header at the back post after he was on the receiving end of Ben Radcliffe’s cross into the box and then Tyreece John-Jules attempted to finish off a well-worked passing move but his strike flew over the bar.

Crawley couldn’t capitalise on the shift in momentum that favoured them which meant that the hosts went into the break one goal down and everything to play for in the second-half.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was clear to see what was said in the home changing room at half-time as Reds opted to change their gameplan and play more direct balls to try and get in behind the Wrexham defence.

Whilst this proved useful to an extent, Crawley still couldn’t find a way through the Stubborn Red Dragons defence.

The quick feet of Rushian Hepburn-Murphy did kickstart a brilliant fast-paced passing move which resulted in substitute Jeremy Kelly trying to find the top corner with a curled effort but his strike rose high over the bar.

Crawley continued to search for an equaliser through Ade Adeyemo who managed to play an enticing cross into the box which reached a rising Hepburn-Murphy but he was unable to trouble the keeper.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Adeyemo raised the crowd's spirit with a brilliant bit of trickery that left Max Cleworth slipping over and with less than one minute of normal time left, Ibrahim plucked the ball out of the air with his chest and smashed an incredible volley from 30-yards into the top corner.

At the death, substitute Lee stole the show when he tapped in from close range to leave Crawley in 22nd place and four points from safety.