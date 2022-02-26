John Yems has made two changes to the side that lost 1-0 against Hartlepool United, with Isaac Hutchinson and Joel Lynch replacing James Tilley and Ashley Nadesan.
Crawley Town 2-1 Forest Green Rovers RECAP: Visitors have late equaliser ruled out as Ashley Nadesan and Jordan Tunnicliffe earn win against league leaders
Last updated: Saturday, 26 February, 2022, 17:06
Full-time: Crawley 2-1 Forest Greem
And now they can celebrate the three points!
The home fans erupt after the referee brings an end to a game in which Crawley performed superbly.
Forest Green took a while to put up a fight but eventually did and set up a a nervy end to the game but the Reds valiantly held on.
The Reds fans celebrate a foul against Crawley like a goal!
Forest Green goal ruled out!
(90+2) Forest Green have the ball in the back of the net but it’s ruled out for a foul.
Relief for Crawley!
(90) The set piece is headed clear and out for a throw-in.
Five minutes of injury time are signalled.
(89) Crawley get a free kick, giving them some much needed respite.
Great save!
(88) Glenn Morris has had very little to do since his double save early doors but he’s come up with a big stop just now to keep Crawley ahead.
Substitution
(85) Archie Davies come on to replace George Francomb for the final final five minutes plus injury time.
Forest Green are pling on the pressure now.
Crawley had a chance to break away but Nichols couldn’t find Nadesan with a lobbed pass.
GOAL Crawley 2-1 Forest Green - Dominic Bernard (80)
The visitors score from the set piece to get themselves back in the game.
The ball dropped in front of Bernard who made no mistake.