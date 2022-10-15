With Lewis Young as interim manager, after the sacking of Kevin Betsy, the Reds finally gave their fans something to cheer about with a crucial three points. Click here to read our match report.

Here’s how the players rated:

David Robson - 8: Would have wanted a clean sheet on his first league start but was beaten by a superb strike he had no chance of saving. Commanded his box well all afternoon, and came off his line to clear a loose ball on more than occasion. Made some great saves late on.

Tom Fellows was named man-of-the-match after an impressive performance against Newport, which saw him set up James Tilley's opener. Photo: Cory Pickford

Dion Conroy - 7: Solid at the back and strong in the air. Made life difficult for Newport's forwards.

Travis Johnson - 7: Restored to the side in place of the injured Joel Lynch. Went about his business without fuss. Tired in the second-half and replaced by George Francomb as Crawley looked to see out the victory.

Tony Craig - 7: Faultless at the back. Had a shot at goal blocked and many of us thought the second Crawley goal was his when he leapt for a header at the near post.

Tom Fellows - 8: Man-of-the-match. Set up James Tilley's opener with a perfect pass after beating the keeper. Almost found the net himself earlier on when he went on a marauding run through the opposite defence but fired inches wide of the post. A constant danger going forward. Replaced by Oteh for the final 20 minutes.

Nick Tsaroulla was among the star performers against Newport County. Photo: Cory Pickford

Jack Powell - 7: Good on the ball and linked up play well. Played a brilliant long pass that Fellows might have got on the end of and had a one-on-one chance on another day. Set up the second goal with a free-kick.

Jake Hessenthaler - 6: Restored to the midfield and did his jobs well - solid but unspectacular.

Nick Tsaroulla - 7: Really bright performance from the full-back, who is quickly becoming one of Crawley's most important players. Dangerous going forward – winning a number of fouls – whilst also pulling off a crucial goal-line clearance.

James Tilley - 8: Justified his return to the side with the opening goal but he was lively before that – with some great passing and set pieces. Celebrating with interim manager Lewis Young was a lovely moment. Replaced to a standing ovation just before injury-time.

Tom Nichols - 6: Couldn't get on the scoresheet today but was good with and without the ball. Had a powerful shot somehow kept out by Joe Day right at the start of the second-half.

Ashley Nadesan - 7: Some nice footwork and flicks as Crawley probed in the first-half. Doubled Crawley's lead with a header. Replaced by Dom Telford with 25 minutes remaining.

Subs:

Dom Telford (on for Nadesan, 66) - 6: Would probably have been disappointed not to start against his former team but made a difference when he came on, with some good hold-up play – particularly late in injury-time.

George Francomb (on for Travis Johnson, 66) – 6: Great to see him return from injury. Lewis Young said after the game that the skipper ‘looked tired and leggy’ but these minutes will do him the world of good. Used his experience to help the Reds survive late onslaught.

Aramide Oteh (on for Tom Fellows, 72) – 6: Worked hard after coming off the bench and helped the team to secure the three points.

Ludwig Francillette (on for James Tilley, 89) – N/A