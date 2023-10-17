Crawley Town had a night to forget in Worthing as they lost 6-2 in the Sussex Senior Cup, lost two players to injury and had a man sent off.

Ade Adeyemo netted a first-half brace for the Reds – his first professional goals in only his second start – but the striker hobbled off with a concerning-looking injury at half-time with Scott Lindsey’s side 3-2 down.

Harry Ransom also limped off in a topsy-turvy half which saw the Reds twice take the lead but they couldn’t keep things tight at the back.

Little could have been done to stop a screamer from Jesse Starkey but the second and third goals came after some questionable defending from Crawley.

They never really looked like equalising after the break, with Worthing looking the more likely, and things went from bad to worse when Travis Johnson saw red for a petulant off the ball incident. He appeared to hold Bailey Smith by the neck in a moment of madness and the referee gave him his marching orders after liaising with the linesman.

The game looked like it was petering out before Worthing ran riot with three late goals to seal a 6-2 win. The outstanding Joan Luque scored a deserved goal before and an audacious chip from Ollie Pearce and a fine finish off the post by Bailey Smith sealed a memorable win for non-league Worthing over their League Two opponents.

Luca Ashby-Hammond – 4: Conceded six goals on a less than ideal night for the Fulham loanee. No chance with superb strike from distance. Couldn’t have done much about the second one. Beaten at his near post for the third. Important saves in second-half before Worthing ran riot against ten-men. Beaten by Luque’s fine finish and will be disappointed to be chipped for the fifth goal. Conceded again with last kick of the game.

Jayden Davis – 4: One of three Crawley changes from the EFL Trophy game at Sutton. First start of the season for Crawley for the midfielder who is on loan at Farnborough. Owing to competition rules, players that are out on loan are eligible to play in Sussex Senior Cup fixtures. Took up an attacking position on the right hand side but didn't make a real impact on the game. Booked for bad foul

Will Wright – 5: Clear foul on opponent early on. Some nice passes. Will be disappointed to have conceded those three first-half goals. Subbed in the second-half

Harry Ransom – 6: Captained the side and the night started well with a good assist for opening goal. Looked badly hurt and had to be subbed at 2-2.

Joy Mukena – 5: Suspect defensively, on the right of a back three. A good cross as Crawley threatened. A couple of important interceptions.

Harry Forster – 5: Looked lively early on. Won a corner after good wing play. Flashed a cross across goal. Impact faded as game went on.

Travis Johnson – 3: Started in central midfield before taking up a more defensive position after Ransom was subbed off. No real impact on the game. Sent off for a needless off the ball incident as Crawley’s night went from bad to worse

Rafiq Khaleel – 4: Very quiet in the game. Booked

Jack Roles – 5: Looked good early on, running the midfield, as Crawley started well. Gave ball away carelessly as Worthing started to take control. Long range strike off the crossbar

Kamarai Simon-Swyer – 4: Should have scored early on. Not able to get into the game. Got in behind the defence but defenders caught up and he lost the ball. The West Ham loanee hasn’t done enough in last two cup games to warrant a league start

Ade Adeyemo – 7: A rare bright spark for Crawley with two goals in the first half. It could have been a hat-trick after he had a shot saved early on. Took his goals well and great to see him off the mark for the club. Horrible to see him suffer a bad injury. Needed help to walk off the pitch and hobbled slowly into the tunnel, with support, as the half-time whistle went. He had only just come back from an injury set back.

Substitutes:

Aaron Henry – 5: Took up midfield role after replacing Henry. Sloppy passes. Failed to make an impact

Sonny Fish – 5: The youngster, who is on loan at Tonbridge Angels, came on at half-time for Adeyemo. Worked hard but struggled to find an opening