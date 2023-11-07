Crawley Town 2, Aston Villa u21s 1: Adeyemo stars as Roles and Swyer give Reds the edge in EFL Trophy

It was sn interesting half for Crawley as they lead Aston Villa U21’s 2-1 at the Broadfield stadium in the EFL trophy.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

It was a nervy first five minutes for the home side, but after a tactical change from a back five to four from manager Scott Lindsey they appeared to be cruising after going two goals ahead.

Despite not getting on the scoresheet himself, Ade Adeyemo was the standout player of the half making run after run down the left hand side and helping himself an assist for the second goal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was one of those dynamite runs which started the move for the first goal, Adebayo charging after a ball over the top and playing it across to Adam Campbell who laid it off to Roles who finished in style, curling the ball into the top left corner from just inside the box in the eighth minute.

Crawley Town and Aston Villa line-up before the game. Picture: Mark Dunford/Sussex World

Crawley weren’t finished there however, seven minutes later again a driving run by Adeyemo saw him approach the edge of the Aston Villa penalty area. With a raise of the head, he pulled the ball across for Swyer who finished in style to make it two for the home side.

Despite Crawley dominating much of the ball, Aston Villa still managed to find a way back into the game just before half time as Kobei Moore took the ball around Crawley goalkeeper Corey Addai at his near post to get one back for The Villains and promise a competitive second half.