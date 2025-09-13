Crawley Town 2, Cheltenham Town 0: Former Hibs man gets another brace as Reds win again

Crawley Town extended their unbeaten run to three games with an impressive 2-0 win at home against Cheltenham Town.

Harry McKirdy pushed his tally to four goals for the season, with a 68th minute strike and a late penalty.

The first half started brightly for the Reds with great play down the flanks, but it was Cheltenham who had the first corner after 3 minutes, but it was dealt with well. That was the only real time Cheltenham threatened the box until late in the half, when Lee Angol shot from just outside the box, but straight at Harvey Davies.

Crawly had plenty of the ball in the first half, with Geraldo Bajrami just heading wide from a corner, then on 10 minutes, Harry McKirdy forced a save from Joe Day in the Cheltenham goal, which was then cleared for a corner. Kabby Tshimanga had a shot well saved by Day, and the resulting corner fell to Charlie Barker, who poked it goalwards, but into the arms of Day.

Harry McKirdy slots home hIs and Crawley's second against Cheltenham | Picture: Kyle Hemsley/CTFC

Then the best effort of the half fell to Bajrami. He was found in space by a cross from Dion Pereira, and Bajrami struck the underside of the bar with a fierce shot. The first half ended with Crawley on the front foot, but with nothing to show for their hard work.

The second half started pretty much the same as the first, as Tshimanga battled well to win the ball down the right side, and he laid the ball across for McKirdy, but it was just behind the striker. Geraldo Bajrami was found by a Charlie Barker free kick, and he found McKirdy again, but his shot was blocked for a corner.

Crawley continued to have all the possession, as Cheltenham preferred to sit back and let Crawley play. Dion Pereira found Reece Brown in the penalty box, but Brown’s header flashed wide. However, it wasn’t too much longer for Crawley to get the goal that their play deserved. Dion Pereira flicked a pass with the outside of his boot into the path of McKirdy who took a touch before slotting the ball home to make it 1-0 in the 68th minute.

Cheltenham then had their best chance of the game, when substitute Josh Martin had his effort superbly saved by Harvey Davies. Davies didn’t have lots to do in the game, but he was on top form with that save.

Joe Day was by far the busier keeper, and he had to be at his best to keep out an Ade Adeyemo header from close range, which was cleared off the line for a corner. Crawley continued to puh forward, and Ade Adeyemo twisted and turned on the right side, and as he was getting ready to cross, he was brought down for a penalty on 84 minutes. Up stepped Harry McKirdy to slot the penalty home.

Crawley had chances to make it three, when Kaheim Dixon found Tshimanga in the area, but his shot hit the side netting. McKirdy had another effort on goal but this time, it flew over the bar.