Goals from Tom Nichols and James Balagizi gave the Reds a famous victory in front of a crowd of 5,577 at the Braodfield Stadium.
1. Corey Addai 8
First save came in stoppage time at the end of the game, a good one none the less to deny what could’ve been a nervy ending. Commanded his box well throughout the night.
Photo: Cory Pickford
2. Jack Powell 9
Commanding performance in the middle of the park. Was so comfortable on the ball all game. Dropped into pockets in front of his own defence to spray passes out wide and supported the attack well.
Photo: Pete Norton
3. Tom Nichols 10
Superbly taken finish with his left foot on the half volley across Rodak to put the Reds in front. So composed in rolling through Balagizi for the second. Headed chance straight at Rodak early on. Incredible touches and play had Mbabu spinning. Subbed on 75 minutes.
Photo: Cory Pickford
4. Ashley Nadesan 9
Set up Nichols goal with a brilliant cushioned square pass. Was on Duffy from minute one almost forcing a corner which set the tone all over the pitch for the rest of the night. Could’ve added a third on two separate occasions, the latter chance created after roasting Diop out wide.
Photo: Cory Pickford