Nick Tsaroulla, who missed pre-season through injury, Travis Johnson, Harry Ransom and Jayden Davis all made starts as they looked to record only their second win of the season.

On loan Brighton and Hove Albion defender Shane Duffy made his first start for Fulham as the Cottagers made ten changes to the side who beat Brentford 3-2 at the weekend.

It was Crawley who made the liveliest start and debutant Davis sent in a pinpoint cross for skipper Tom Nichols, but Marek Rodak saved easily.

But Nichols did not have long to wait to record his second goal against higher opposition this season when good play from Jack Powell, Tsaroulla and Ashley Nadesan set up the striker, who fired home low past Rodak.

Crawley were dominating at this point and any Fulham attak, which was rare, was thwarted by Ransom, who impressed in his first start for the club.

Crawley were denied any clear cut chances but they pressed well and the experienced Duffy found it tough against the pace and movement of Nichols and Nadesan.

Balagizi nearly made it 2-0 but Rodak denied him with good low save.

Tom Nichols scores the first goal against Fulham

Reds fully deserved their half-time lead.

But just when Reds fans thought it could not get any better, five minutes after the break Balagizi doubled the lead.

Jake Hessenthaler found Nichols in acres of space on the edge of Fulham’s area and he laid the ball off perfectly to the Liverpool man who calmly slotted home – a carbon copy of his second goal against Northampton Town last week.

Fulham tried to get back into the game but the Reds midfield and defence dominated with Harry Ransom magnificent in the centre of the back three.

Reds could have extended the lead twice through Nadesan but a combination of Rodak and an over-hit chip meant he is still to open his account this season.

David Bremang, Ben Wells and Mark Marshall came on towards the end as Betsy started to rest some of his star players ahead of Saturday’s trip to Rochdale.

It was quite simply a magnificent Crawley Town performance and one that will live long in the memory and give Reds fans hope for the rest of the season.

Reds: Addai, Powell, Nadesan, Nichols ©, Ransom, Davis, Balagizi, Johnson, Tsaroulla, Hessenthaler, Ogungbo. Subs: Greensall, Tilley, Omole, Adebowale, Telford, Appiah, Bells, Bremang, Marshall.

Fulham: Rodak, Duffy, Cairney ©, Chalobah, Bryan, Mababu, Diop, Francois, Harris, Fossey, Stansfield. Subs: Gazzaniga, Ablade, D’Auria-Henry, Robinson, McAvoy, Pajaziti, Sekularac, O’Neill, Godo.

Referee: Lee Swabey