Crawley Town 2, Notts County 1: Reds pull off another second half comeback to beat Magpies

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Trailing to a first half Sam Austin goal, Reds took advantage of Scott Robertson’s red card and goals from Klaidi Lolos and substitute Ade Adeyemo gave them the three points as their play-off surge continued.

Scott Lindsey made two changes to the side that beat Harrogate Town 2-1 at the weekend for their midweek game against Notts County.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The injured Dion Conroy, who limped off midway through the first half at Harrogate and was replaced by Joy Mukena. Adam Campbell also came in, replacing Jeremy Kelly.

Crawley Town celebrate Ade Adeyemo's winner | Picture: Eva Gilbert

Notts County made one change to the side who lost -0 to AFC Wimbledon on Saturday with Sam Austin coming in for Aden Baldwin.

County went into the game having lost their last four matches, Crawley have only lost one in their last five games.

Kellan Gordon was super for Crawley in the second half at Harrogate and he was obviously still riding that wave in the early moments here.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Within two minutes he found Klaidi Lolos with a pin point cross but Sam Slocombe saved well before a deflected Gordon cross needed tipping over by Slocombe.

In between those chances the in-form Corey Addai saved well low to his left from an Austin effort. Harry Forster then produced a superb last-ditch challenge to deny County after good work from Jodi Jones.

The first ten minutes were end to end and a 14-pass move from the visitors ended with Gordon getting a yellow card for a foul on Jones to end the promising move.

But despite Crawley looking dangerous, it was Notts County who took the lead in the 20th minute. Dan Crowley got down the right and got the ball across to Austin, who had the easiest task of beating Addai from close range. It was a frustrating goal for the Reds to concede.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But they did not let them affect them and they were on the attack again and it was that man Gordon who sent in another brilliant cross. Forster looked to get on the end of it but looked to be impeded. Referee Keith Stroud turned down the penalty appeals but the ball fell nicely to Lolos, who could only watch as his curling effort cannoned off the bar -very similar to Campbell’s effort at Harrogate.

A quick break saw Addai save well from Macauly Langstaff then Danilo Orsi had a shot saved before Addai saved from Langstaff again. It was breathless stuff.

Gordon was Reds’ main threat and another cross fell nicely for Campbell but Slocombe was equal to his stinging drive.

Gordon was clearly trying to break some kind of crossing record tonight but noone could get on the end of it. Just before the break he got down the left before finding Lolos, who in turn found Campbell, but his shot went over.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lindsey and Crawley will be wondering how they went into half-time 1-0 down.

Laurence Maguire returned to action, replacing Ransom at half-time, and the defender was soon chasing Jones, who was unceremoniously stopped by Mukena, who was subsequently booked.

Crowley was then booked for a foul on Forster, halting a quick break. Forster then got his own yellow card for a heavy challenge on Aaron Nemane.

The opening of the second half lacked the quality of the first half with either failing to create as many chances. But it was the visitors who had the ball in the back of the net from Langstaff, but he had strayed offside from Jones’ pass.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lolos was having a relatively quiet game in the second half but he almost got the equaliser with a piledriver from 20 yards but Slocombe again denied the Reds.

Slocombe seemed to be the only thing stopping Crawley from scoring and he pulled off two more stunning stops to deny Lolos and Mukena respectively.

Reds received a boost on 72 minutes when Scott Roberton fouled Forster and was shown a second yellow to receive his marching orders.

Ade Adeyemo replaced Gordon as Crawley looked to take advantage of the extra man. And on 79 minutes they did. Forster played a lovely ball with the outside of his right foot to send Lolos clear and the number eight made no mistake in slotting past Slocombe to get the deserved equaliser.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And they were not finished there - after Lolos won a corner, a patient routine involving Wright and sub Nick Tsaroulla found Adeyemo on the edge of the area and he made no mistake with a searing drive from the edge of the area leaving Slocombe with no chance.

Lolos nearly added another in the 89th minute, but Slocombe pulled off another top save.