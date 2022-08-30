LiveCrawley Town 2, Portsmouth 2 - FULL TIME: Reds gain extra point after Khaleel slots home winning penalty
Dom Telford and David Bremang scored their first Crawley Town goals as Crawley Town drew 2-2 to Portsmouth in the the EFL Trophy.
Raf Khaleel then scored the winning penalty to gain the extra point.
In his preview on the club’s website, manager Kevin Betsy said: “Many players are going to get an opportunity to play, and we are looking forward to seeing their capabilities at first-team level, and we are hoping to get a really positive performance and result out of the fixture.”
And it was keeper David Robson Ben Wells, David Bremang, Mark Marshall and Zaid Al-Hussaini who all got their first starts under Betsy.
Most Popular
You can follow our live blog from the game below. The page will tell you when there are more updates.
You can read more Crawley Town news here.
LIVE: Crawley Town v Portsmouth in the EFL Trophy
Last updated: Tuesday, 30 August, 2022, 23:16
Key Events
- Reds looking to get another cup win after winless start in league continues
- Portsmouth currently top of League One
- Pompey have sold their allocation of tickets for match