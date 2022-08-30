Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Raf Khaleel then scored the winning penalty to gain the extra point.

In his preview on the club’s website, manager Kevin Betsy said: “Many players are going to get an opportunity to play, and we are looking forward to seeing their capabilities at first-team level, and we are hoping to get a really positive performance and result out of the fixture.”

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And it was keeper David Robson Ben Wells, David Bremang, Mark Marshall and Zaid Al-Hussaini who all got their first starts under Betsy.

Dom Telford captains Crawley Town against Portsmouth

You can follow our live blog from the game below. The page will tell you when there are more updates.