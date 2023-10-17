Holders Worthing progressed in the Sussex Senior Cup after they hammered ten-man Crawley Town 6-2 at Woodside Road.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

It was a thrilling first half with all the goals coming in the opening 45 minutes with Adam Hinshelwood’s men coming from behind twice before taking the lead against the League Two side. Travis Johnson was sent off in the second half and Worthing took full advantage with three more goals.

Scott Lindsey picked a similar side that drew 0-0 at Sutton United in the EFL Trophy last week with Tobi Omole missing out through injury and Jayden Davis stepping in. Ade Adeyemo made his first start for the club replacing Klaidi Lolos. Will Wright came in for Kellan Gordon

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Worthing included Portsmouth loanee Liam Vincent on the starting line-up. Vincent, 20, made four appearances for the Reds in his second loan spell at the club in August this season. The defender has featured 21 times for the Reds across his two spells, scoring twice.

Striker Jordan Adeyemi has also joined Worthing following a successful trial period and he takes his place on the subs bench.

It was Adeyemo who made the early running for Crawley and he could have scored in the first minute after a good ball from Jack Roles, but Roco Rees saved well. Kamarai Swyer followed up but he side-footed wide.

But he didn’t have to wait long for his first Reds goal, when, just a minute later, skipper Harry Ransom put him through and he managed to nick the ball past Rees before slotting home. It was a well taken goal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On 10 minutes the Crawley striker could have added a second after Harry Forster jinked his way into the box but Rees saved from closed range.

Crawley Town and Worthign players before the game. Picture: SussexWorld

Joe Felix looked lively for Worthing and he wasted their first real chance before Jesse Starkey stunned the crowd with an incredible strike. The ball fell to him 25 yards out and he let rip with a thunderbolt which left Luca Ashby-Hammond with no chance.

It was Crawley who took the lead again when patient build up play ended with Adeyemo deflecting home a Roles effort from the edge of the area.

But the celebrations didn’t last long as a minute later the scores were level again after Joan Luque broke clear and laid off to Jake Robinson who slotted home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There was a blow for Reds on 30 minutes when Harry Ransom hobbled off. He was replaced by Aaron Henry. And just minutes later it got worse for the Reds as Robinson got his second after a great run and cross on the left by Luque.

Reds took another blow just before half-time when Adeyemo hobbled off to be replaced by Sonny Fish in the second half.

The second half started as the first half ended with chances at both ends. The impressive Luque forced a good save from Ashby-Hammond before Robinson nearly got his hat-trick with a header.

At the other Aaron Henry’s free-kick hit the side netting while Roles saw a good effort tipped onto the bar by Rees.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But just when you thought it couldn’t any worse for Crawley, they found themselves down to ten-men. After Davis was booked for a late challenge, there was an off the ball incident which saw Bailey Smith end up on the floor. Referee Adrian Harris consulted his assistant and Travis Johnson was called over and shown the red card.

Worthing players suggested Johnson had grabbed Smith around the neck.

Hinshelwood’s men dominated after that and they created chances but nothing clear cut. But Luque, who looked dangerous all night, finally got his reward with a well taken goal in the 84th minute and then it just got embarrassing for the Reds when sub Ollie Pearce calmly finished from 10 yards. The scoring wasn’t done as Smith scored Worthing’s sixth with the last kick of the game.