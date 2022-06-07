Crawley Town 2022-23 season ticket details revealed: When to buy, how much, what chairman Preston Johnson has promised

The club – who compete in League Two and recently announced former Arsenal coach Kevin Betsy as their new manager – have significantly reduced ticket prices compared to previous campaigns.

The club have cut prices by as much as 34 per cent to enable more to attend all 23 home matches across the season.

Season tickets will be on sale from 10am Monday, June 13.

Former Arsenal coach Kevin Betsy has been installed as manager of League Two side Crawley Town FC

Co-Chairman Preston Johnson said: “Since taking over the club, we’ve spent a lot of time meeting and listening to our supporters.

"One thing we’ve heard loud and clear is that tickets have simply been too expensive for most fans to come out to matches on a regular basis.

"We want to change that.

“Our biggest goal is to continue growing the passionate community that exists around this club.

"It’s hard for us to do that if we can’t get more people to the ground on gameday.

"We hope these ticket price cuts will make it easier for our fans to come out and cheer on their Red Devils this season as we embark on a new era together.”

Johnson added: “We want the matchday experience to be as vibrant as it can possibly be. We want to make it easier for families with kids to come down to the stadium and make a day of it.

“It shouldn’t cost an arm and a leg to take your kids to a football game."