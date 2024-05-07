Live

Crawley Town 3-0 MK Dons RECAP: Reds edge closer to Wembley with dominant victory in League Two play-off semi final

Crawley Town’s League Two play-off semi-final with MK Dons is set to finally get underway after the first leg was postponed because of a waterlogged pitch.
Sam Morton
By Sam Morton
Published 7th May 2024, 17:39 BST
Updated 7th May 2024, 21:28 BST
The first leg at the Broadfield Stadium will be played tonight (Tuesday, May 7) with a 7.30pm kick off and the second leg will be on Saturday, May 11 at 7.45pm.

Reds boss Scott Lindsey’s Monday was a still a busy one as he had to adjust his side’s schedule for the week but said it was a ‘freak and unique’ situation no one could do anything about and he felt for both the MK Dons teams and fans.

Tickets for the match sold out within two days of going on sale, before the initial postponement.

Stay tuned for live updates from the huge play-off tie.

Crawley Town 3-0 MK Dons RECAP: Reds edge closer to Wembley with dominant victory

21:27 BST

Stay tuned for all the match reaction.

21:26 BST

FULL-TIME: Crawley 3-0 MK Dons

And the final whistle goes.

It’s hard to see how that could have gone much better for Scott Lindsey’s side.

They have one foot in the final at Wembley but they will have to be wary of a MK Dons fightback on Saturday

21:23 BST

It all looks so easy for Crawley out there.

Lolos shows his flair to beat a couple of players before his pass is cut out.

21:22 BST

Crawley’s goal has barely been tested.

MK Dons have been poor but Crawley have played this first leg to perfection.

Substitution

Ronan Darcy is on for Adam Campbell on the hour mark.

Kellan Gordon also comes on for Harry Forster

MK Dons make a couple of changes too:

21:21 BST

Booking

Kellan Gordon is given a yellow card for kicking the ball away after the referee had blown for a foul.

