Crawley Town 3-0 MK Dons RECAP: Reds edge closer to Wembley with dominant victory in League Two play-off semi final
The first leg at the Broadfield Stadium will be played tonight (Tuesday, May 7) with a 7.30pm kick off and the second leg will be on Saturday, May 11 at 7.45pm.
Reds boss Scott Lindsey’s Monday was a still a busy one as he had to adjust his side’s schedule for the week but said it was a ‘freak and unique’ situation no one could do anything about and he felt for both the MK Dons teams and fans.
Tickets for the match sold out within two days of going on sale, before the initial postponement.
Crawley Town 3-0 MK Dons RECAP: Reds edge closer to Wembley with dominant victory
FULL-TIME: Crawley 3-0 MK Dons
And the final whistle goes.
It’s hard to see how that could have gone much better for Scott Lindsey’s side.
They have one foot in the final at Wembley but they will have to be wary of a MK Dons fightback on Saturday
It all looks so easy for Crawley out there.
Lolos shows his flair to beat a couple of players before his pass is cut out.
Crawley’s goal has barely been tested.
MK Dons have been poor but Crawley have played this first leg to perfection.
Substitution
Ronan Darcy is on for Adam Campbell on the hour mark.
Kellan Gordon also comes on for Harry Forster
MK Dons make a couple of changes too:
Booking
Kellan Gordon is given a yellow card for kicking the ball away after the referee had blown for a foul.
