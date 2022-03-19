Crawley Town 3-1 Swindon Town RECAP: Isaac Hutchinson, Tom Nichols and Kwesi Appiah score as Reds see off promotion-chasing visitors

Crawley, who were without a win since the end of February against Forest Green Rovers, had lost three consecutive games going into this afternoon's clash.

They were looking to put an end to their five-game winless run against promotion-hopefuls Swindon, who were just two points behind second-placed Northampton Town.

Crawley were hit by yet another injury blow early on with Jack Powell replaced by Isaac Hutchinson.

Kwesi Appiah's first-half header gave Crawley Town the lead against Swindon Town.

But it was Hutchinson who later made sure of the three points, with a goal in injury time to put the game beyond Swindon.

Kwesi Appiah had given Crawley the lead in the first half with a fine header. Tom Nichols restored the hosts' advantage after Josh Davison scored for Swindon.