Crawley Town 3-1 Swindon Town RECAP: Isaac Hutchinson, Tom Nichols and Kwesi Appiah score as Reds see off promotion-chasing visitors

Crawley, who were without a win since the end of February against Forest Green Rovers, had lost three consecutive games going into this afternoon's clash.
They were looking to put an end to their five-game winless run against promotion-hopefuls Swindon, who were just two points behind second-placed Northampton Town.
Crawley were hit by yet another injury blow early on with Jack Powell replaced by Isaac Hutchinson.
But it was Hutchinson who later made sure of the three points, with a goal in injury time to put the game beyond Swindon.
Kwesi Appiah had given Crawley the lead in the first half with a fine header. Tom Nichols restored the hosts' advantage after Josh Davison scored for Swindon.
Crawley Town 3-1 Swindon Town
Last updated: Saturday, 19 March, 2022, 17:00
Full-time: Crawley 3-1 Swindon
Crawley once again beat a team flying at the top of the table. A great habit to have.
A much-needed first win in six league games to dent Swindon’s promotion hopes.
GOAL! Crawley 3-1 Swindon - Hutchinson (90+1)
Three points sealed and delivered!
It was Crawley doing all of the attacking and they get the goal to kill the game off.
Hutchinson slots past the keeper after being found by Marshall’s perfect pass.
(90) Five additional minutes have been signalled.
(89) Another chance goes begging for Crawley.
Hutchinson is involved again as he makes his way into the box and finds Nichols but his cross evades the calvary.
(88) A big chance wasted for Crawley.
Hutchinson had the freedom of Broadfield as he made his way into the box but his attempt at a cross found no one and went out for a throw.
(83) That would have sealed it!
Hessenthaler is urged to shoot from an angle after making space for himself and he curls his effort just wide.
Substitution
(80) John Yems makes his final change as Mark Marshall replaces Nadesan for the final ten minutes.