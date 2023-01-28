Crawley Town survived a late onslaught to earn a deserved 3-2 win against promotion-chasing Salford City in Scott Lindsey's first game in charge.

Dom Telford opened the scoring for Crawley against Salford

The Reds played some of the best football of their turbulent season and took a 3-0 lead – with goals from Dom Telford, Dion Conroy and Teddy Jenks. Crawley are lingering just above the relegation zone but they made the visitors look average for 75 minutes.

However, the hosts – who were playing at home for the first time this calendar year – looked leggy as the game went on. The final 15 minutes were made nervy for Crawley fans when Salford scored two late consolation goals. The Reds did manage to hold on and seal a crucial victory, which takes them four points clear of the drop zone.

Here’s how we rated the players:

Corey Addai – 7: The 6ft 3 keeper hasn’t found life easy at Crawley so far but today was definitely a step in the right direction. He didn’t have too much to do as Crawley dominated for large periods but made two great saves at crucial moments. Could have done more to stop Salford’s first goal but helpless for second.

Travis Johnson – 6: Not involved too much in the first-half – looked to be struggling with an injury. He stayed on the pitch and looked more lively after the break. He nearly helped Crawley make it 3-0 with nice through-ball to Oteh. Another good run late on but the resultant pass was poor to Fellows.

Dion Conroy – 8: A player of the match contender. Solid at the back, winning most of his duels and showing a good range of passing. If that wasn’t enough, he grabbed his first Crawley goal with a bullet header from a corner. It would have been the perfect afternoon if not for the late consolation goals.

Ludwig Francillette – 8: Towering presence at the back and mostly untroubled until the last 15 minutes when Salford rallied. Earned applause from the crowd for one in particular tackle. The rare sight of the defender leading a counter attack when Crawley were 3-2 up would have made fans anxious.

Nick Tsaroulla – 7: Assured performance from Mr Consistent. Didn’t steal the headlines on this occasion but he was solid defensively and was always an option in attacks. Might have had a goal if touch was better on one occasion in first half.

Rafiq Khaleel – 8: Very impressive first league start for the teenager. Lively, energetic performance and definitely not afraid to take a shot. Might have scored with long-range efforts on another day. Replaced for the final 15 minutes by Mazeed Ogungbo.

Jack Powell – 7: Provided two assists from corners and battled well in the midfield. At his best in the first-half.

Teddy Jenks – 7: The Brighton loanee quietly went about his business in the first half but he was not so quiet in the second half – scoring his first Crawley goal in fine style. It was a lovely finish into the bottom corner to make it 3-0.

Aramide Oteh – 7: A real threat all afternoon. One of his best games in a Crawley shirt. Went close to scoring on a number of occasions and set up Jenks’ goal.

Dom Telford – 7: Alert and showed striker’s instinct to open the scoring with a close-range header. Quiet for large periods but also showed his quality. One stand-out moment was an incredible touch to beat two players and it nearly led to a goal.

Tom Fellows – 8: Named sponsors’ man of the match. Menacing and dangerous out on the wing and Salford’s defenders struggled with his pace. So unlucky not to get on the scoresheet after a silky run ended with a great save.

Subs:

Ashley Nadesan – 6: Was brought on to stretch the play with his pace, and hit Salford on the counter, but he was unable to get on the ball as much as he would have liked.

Ben Gladwin – 7: Described by his manager as a ‘rolls-royce of a player’, Gladwin came on for his Crawley debut when the hosts were leading 3-0. He made a difference with his physical presence.

Mazeed Ogungbo – 6: The defender was deployed in a more attacking position late on after his second-half introduction. Busy but didn’t make a big impact.

