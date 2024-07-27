Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Crawley Town made a good account for themselves – after a dismal start – as they went toe-to-toe with Crystal Palace in an entertaining, nine-goal thriller at the Broadfield Stadium.

In the Reds’ fourth pre-season friendly – their first at home – the Reds were 4-0 down at half-time but won the second-half 3-2 as the match ended 6-3 to Crystal Palace.

Before the match, Scott Lindsey spoke of his desire for his team to be more clinical – which they definitely were today (Saturday, July 27) – but some defensive work could be needed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Premier League side raced into a 2-0 lead after just three minutes. They were two very classy finishes from Odsonne Edouard and Jes Rak-Sakyi but were helped by some very poor defending by a Crawley side – which featured six new signings in the starting XI.

Crawley Town made a good account for themselves – after a dismal start – as they went toe-to-toe with Crystal Palace in an entertaining, nine-goal thriller at the Broadfield Stadium. Photo: Natalie Mayhew

The Reds were all at sea at the back and nearly went 3-0 down after just six minutes when Edouard intercepted a backpass but Joe Wollacott was alert to make a great save.

The visitors were not kept at bay for long, though, as Daichi Kamada – a summer signing from Lazio – rounded Wollacott to score into an empty net. There was a hint of offside but the flag stayed down.

Rak-Sakyi made it three with another composed finish but he was given far too much space out wide to cut in and find a finish.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lindsey cut a frustrated figure on the sidelines and took the opportunity of a drinks break to discuss some new tactics with his players.

The manager’s half-time team talk clearly paid dividends as the Reds were much improved after the break, despite not making any changes.

Ronan Darcy forced Sam Johnston into a good save right at the beginning of the second-half.

Summer signing Rushian Hepburn-Murphy then unleashed a cracking finish from distance into the top corner, leaving Johnstone with no chance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hepburn-Murphy, who came through the ranks at Aston Villa, signed for Crawley from Swindon Town - where he scored ten goals in 50 games.

The striker, 25, grabbed his second goal of the game after Joachim Anderson slipped over and presented the Crawley man a tap-in.

Jack Roles then came on for Max Anderson and produced a goal line clearance but it was soon 5-2 when Jordan Ayew finished with aplomb after an initial great save by Wollacott.

Roles then got on the scoresheet with a simple finish after a lovely team move involving Hepburn-Murphy and Darcy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hepburn-Murphy and Mukena were replaced by Muhammadu Faal and Toby Mullarkey after the goal. Armando Quitirna was then replaced by Rafiq Khaleel.

Ayew missed a huge chance for Palace after the visitors hit the crossbar before Crawley nearly made it 4-5 as Darcy fired one wide after a mazy run.

Dion Conroy suffered an injury late on and was replaced by Charlie Barker before Jeffrey Schlupp took advantage of the defensive shift as he burst clear and finished with aplomb into the bottom corner.

This was the first match Crawley played at the Broadfield Stadium since sealing promotion to League One. But only eight players in the squad today were on the books last season – with 13 new names in total on the teamsheet.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Six of those were in the starting XL – Joe Wollacott; Max Anderson; Rushian Hepburn-Murphy; Armando Quitirna; Josh Flint and Scott Malone.

They were joined by familiar faces Dion Conroy, Ronan Darcy, Jeremy Kelly, Joy Mukena and Jay Williams.

Crystal Palace named a strong side, with new-signings Chadi Riad and Daichi Kamada starting after their moves from Barcelona and Lazio respectively.

Also in the line-up were Sam Johnstone; Nathaniel Clyne; Chris Richards; Joachim Andersen; Tyrick Mitchell; Cheick Doucoure; Will Hughes; Jes Rak-Sakyi and Odsonne Edouard.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The visitors were without the four key men who went to Euro 2024 with England – Eberechi Eze, Adam Wharton, Dean Henderson and Marc Guehi – as they were given extra time off after their trip to Germany.

Crawley Town: Joe Wollacott, Dion Conroy, Max Anderson, Ronan Darcy, Rushian Hepburn-Murphy, Armando Quitirna, Jeremy Kelly, Joy Mukena, Jay Williams, Josh Flint, Scott Malone

Subs: Jasper Sheik, Trialist, Charlie Barker, Jack Roles, Michel Dacosta Gonzalez, Ade Adeyemo, Muhammadu Faal, Toby Mullarkey, Antony Papadopoulos, Rafiq Khaleel

Crystal Palace: Sam Johnstone, Nathaniel Clyne, Chris Richards, Joachim Andersen, Chadi Riad, Tyrick Mitchell, Cheick Doucoure, Will Hughes, Jes Rak-Sakyi, Odsonne Edouard, Daichi Kamada