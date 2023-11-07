Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Red Devils needed a draw or win tonight in order to proceed to the next round of the competition but made hard work of their opponents despite going 2-0 up in the early stages. It’s a much needed win for Crawley after being without a victory in their last seven games.

Ade Adeyemo was fantastic in a red shirt once again this season, it was one of his trademark dynamite runs which started the move for the first goal. Adebayo charging after a ball over the top and played it across to Adam Campbell who laid it off to Jack Roles who finished in style, curling the ball into the top left corner from just inside the box in the eighth minute. Crawley weren’t finished there however, seven minutes later again a driving run by Adeyemo saw him approach the edge of the Aston Villa penalty area. With a raise of the head, he pulled the ball across for Swyer who slid the ball in to make it two for the home side.

Campbell’s first start for Crawley after picking up an injury against Wrexham was a lively one. The striker assisted the first goal and almost added a third of his own with a couple of long-range efforts that just went wide of Villa keeper Filip Marschall’s goal. He was replaced at the half by Klaidi Lolos.

Crawley Town and Aston Villa line-up before the game. Picture: Mark Dunford/SussexWorld

Despite Crawley dominating much of the ball, Aston Villa still managed to find a way back into the game just before half time as Kobei Moore took the ball around Crawley goalkeeper Corey Addai at his near post to get one back for The Villains and promise a competitive second half.

The second half delivered all that was promised. Just five minutes after the referee’s whistle Villa found an equaliser, Rico Richards chipping the ball over Addai to equalise and begin a short period where Villa looked lively.

However, just five minutes later Crawley would find themselves ahead again after a wonderful team move. Unsurprisingly started by Adeyemo on the left-hand side, a nice network of passes lead to a skilful Swyre back heel putting Roles one on one with the keeper and the striker finished in style, putting Crawley 3-2 up in what would be the match winner.

