Crawley Town 3, Lincoln City 0: Reds secure first win since August and first under Elliot

Crawley Town secured their first win under manager Rob Elliot as they came out 3-0 victors against Lincoln City on Tuesday night.

Reds welcomed Josh Flint and Jay Williams back from suspension as they looked to inflict Lincoln’s first away defeat since New Year’s Day.

It was a largely uneventful first half, with Crawley’s best chance coming in the first minute via Ronan Darcy but it was a routine save for goalkeeper George Wickens.

Lincoln delivered a handful of difficult crosses into the Crawley area, including a corner which went directly onto the post, but the Reds defence was there to meet the ball each time as the sides went into halftime at 0-0.

Crawley came out for the second half quickly, within two minutes Will Swan found himself one-on-one with the keeper after a delightful through ball from Jeremy Kelly to send the hosts 1-0 up.

The away side responded well with two good chances, both of which were met by Crawley goalkeeper Jojo Wollacott to retain the lead.

With tension rising at the Broadfield stadium, Crawley found a chance from nowhere in the 73rd minute as Barker cleared the ball through to Ronan Darcy who excellently dribbled deep into Lincoln’s half and drilled the ball into the back of the net to double the host’s lead. The goal scorer received a standing ovation from all the home supporters as he was substituted shortly after.

A brilliant late save from close range by Wollacott ensured the Reds kept a clean sheet to add to the great performance. A jubilant Broadfield stadium celebrated the victory with the players and manager at full time in an important win.

Crawley wanted to end the game in style, as Lincoln committed bodies forward in the dying embers Hepburn-Murphy was gifted a one-on-one with the keeper and made no mistake to seal a wonderful victory for the Reds. A 3-0 victory and a clean sheet in a remarkable win for Crawley.

The win is Crawley’s first win since August 17, over two months ago against Cambridge.