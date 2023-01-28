Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
Live

Crawley Town 3, Salford City 2 FULL-TIME: Reds survive Salford fight back to claim win, Khaleel impresses in first league start

Ever since owners WAGMI United took over Crawley Town it has been a rollercoaster ride.

By Mark Dunford
24 minutes ago

But since Boxing Day, we have seen two defeats and an exciting draw, the star striker being sold to a relegation rival and manager Matty Etherington and his assistant Simon Davies part ways with the club which has resulted in worry, anger and frustration from the fans.

With Scott Lindsey in charge, fans are hoping for some stability and new signings – and some game time after three postponements so far.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Follow live updates below of the happenings at Crawley Town.

Most Popular
The Broadfield Stadium

The page will show when there are updates.

Crawley Town latest LIVE

Key Events

  • New manager Scott Lindsey prepares for first game in charge
  • Reds left with one keeper ahead of game with Sutton United
  • Still no signings in January
Show new updates

Player ratings

Passion

A brilliant three points for Crawley

It’s now 3-2 with Matty Lund scoring

5 mins of added time - Gladwin booked for late challenge earlier in Salford’s attack

Good show

Conroy takes the captain’s armband

Dom Telfod being replaced by Harry Ransom

86 mins - Good break by Powell - pass to Nadesan whose curling cross evaded everyone

Next Page
Page 1 of 27
Salford