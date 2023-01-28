Crawley Town 3, Salford City 2: Scott Lindsey era gets off to winning start as Reds see off play-off chasing Ammies

Crawley Town have won their first game under new manager Scott Lindsey against fifth-placed Salford City.

An emphatic victory for the Reds has pushed them four points above the relegation zone and into 20th, whilst danger zone rivals Harrogate Town and Rochdale lost.

Teddy Jenks sealed the win for Lindsey’s side when his composed finish found the bottom-left corner in the 59th minute. The Brighton loanee’s strike produced his first goal of the season whilst performing well before making way for Ben Gladwin’s debut.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Matthew Lund’s goal in the 93rd minute for Salford made tensions high in the final moments for Crawley. Despite being three goals ahead, Crawley had reduced their lead to only one goal by full-time.

Scott Lindsey enjoyed a winning start as Crawley Town manager. Picture by James Boardman/Alamy Live News

Headers from Dion Conroy and Dom Telford gave the Reds a two-goal lead at the break. Conroy doubled the tally in the 35th minute on his first return from injury, whilst Telford became the club’s top goal scorer this season when he opened the scoring ten minutes before.

Lindsey’s energy from the touchline was a breath of fresh air for the Broadfield Stadium. Whilst fans didn’t appeal to the closed off approach of former managers this season, Lindsey’s constant instructions from his dugout were crucial in Crawley’s result.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Corey Addai put on a great performance in the clubs first game since their first-choice keeper, Ellery Balcombe was recalled to his parent club Brentford last week. Alongside excellent distribution and aside from the error that led to Ryan Watson’s goal for Salford,Addai made some crucial saves.

Gladwin came on to make his debut for Crawley after his transfer was announced just a day before Crawley’s clash with Salford. The 30-year-old signed from Swindon Town, where Lindsey joined from two and halve weeks ago.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ashley Nadesan has returned to the squad for the first time since his injury at the beginning of December, after he came on from the bench in the 67th minute. The Reds number 10 didn’t get any significant chances as the Reds looked to hold on to their impressive victory.

Defender Mazeed Ogungbo was brought on by Lindsey 15 minutes from full-time in a central attacking midfield role. The Arsenal loanee’s energy from the bench proved useful in Crawley’s press late on.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rafiq Khaleel made his first ever League start for the Reds at just 19-years-old. The striker, who made his debut under Kevin Betsy earlier this season, was deployed just behind Telford in a playmaker role. The youngster was full of confidence against Salford, coming close with several of his shots from outside the box.