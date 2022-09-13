Crawley Town came into the game unbeaten in four games while Stockport were four places and four points ahead of Reds after winning two of their opening seven games since getting promoted from the National League.

Kevin Betsy made three changes from the side that drew 2-2 with Salford City with Tony Craig, Ludwig Francillette and Nick Tsaroulla coming in for Mazeed Ogungbo, Travis Johnson and Brandon Mason.

Akil Wright made his first league start for County as one of two changes, with James Brown also coming in for the injured Macauley Southam-Hales.

Proceedings started with a minute’s silence then the National Anthem following the death of Queen Elizabeth II and the accession to the throne of King Charles III.

The fans were not quiet for long after kick off when James Tilley gave the Reds the lead on five minutes with a strike from distance.

The goal came against the run of play but it gave the Reds confidence – but they were soon pegged back when Olly Crankshaw scored with a finish through Corey Addai’s legs on 16 minutes.

It could have been worse seconds later when Crankshaw was through again but this time Addai tipped over the bar.

Dom Telford

Reds fought back on on 27 minutes Dom Telford had a glorious chance. Tsaroulla found the striker, who produced a great touch, but he shot straight at Vit Jaros in the County goal.

But the diminutive striker did not have to wait long to restore the Reds’ lead and notch up his first league goal for the club.

And it was gifted to Crawley on a plate. Akil Wright inexplicably played the ball to Nichols in the area and he laid off to Telford who calmly slotted home.

That’s how it stayed until half-time.

It was a slow start by the Reds in the second half and they gave away a couple of silly fouls in dangerous positions and one of them led to an equaliser – and what a hit it was. Chris Hussey curled into the top corner from 25 yards out.

Reds heads could have dropped by just minutes later they were ahead and it was thanks to a textbook Tsaroulla strike.

Good play between Francillette and Tom Fellows found Nichols, who found Tsaroulla in space on the left, he cut in on his right and fired home from 20 yards. It was Leeds United and Carlisle United all over again.

Crawley started to control the game after this with Stockport struggling to get any hold on the game.

And substitute Jack Powell nearly made it 4-2 with 25 yard pile driver which just flew wide.

Ashley Nadesan and Travis Johnson replaced Telford and Tsaroulla with 15 minutes to go with the latter receiving a rousing round of applause as he walked around the pitch back to the tunnel.

Mazeed Ogungbo then replaced Hessenthaler, who took a knock, as they looked to see out the game.

And they did hold on to seal a vital first league win of the season. Now onto Crewe away.