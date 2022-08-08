Crawley Town and Brighton and Hove Albion ranked as some of the best away days in the South East

As part of their Away Days Index campaign, betting.com has been finding the best away grounds for travelling supporters to visit in the South East of England with Crawley and Brighton making the top 16.

By Megan Baker
Monday, 8th August 2022, 3:58 pm
Crawley Town has been named as one of the best away days in the South East alongside Brighton and Hove Albion. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)
The Reds have ranked ninth in the rankings with a score of 43.4 whilst the Seagulls finish in 12th with a score of 41.3.

As part of the Away Day Index campaign, each of the 92 clubs in the EPL and EFL has been scored out of 100 against ten factors relating to hospitality, transport and match day experience, for a total score out of 100.

Here is the full table of the top 15 away days in the South East:

Southampton – 78.9 Cambridge United – 59.3 AFC Bournemouth – 57.5 Portsmouth – 56.8 Luton Town – 52.8 Norwich City – 49.4 Ipswich Town – 46.0 Gillingham – 43.6 Crawley Town – 43.4 Milton Keynes Dons – 43.3 Stevenage – 42.4 Brighton & Hove Albion – 41.3 Reading – 32.8 Wycombe Wanderers – 31.9 Oxford United – 29.8 Colchester United – 22.5

