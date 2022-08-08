Crawley Town and Brighton and Hove Albion ranked as some of the best away days in the South East

The Reds have ranked ninth in the rankings with a score of 43.4 whilst the Seagulls finish in 12th with a score of 41.3.
As part of the Away Day Index campaign, each of the 92 clubs in the EPL and EFL has been scored out of 100 against ten factors relating to hospitality, transport and match day experience, for a total score out of 100.
Here is the full table of the top 15 away days in the South East:
Southampton – 78.9 Cambridge United – 59.3 AFC Bournemouth – 57.5 Portsmouth – 56.8 Luton Town – 52.8 Norwich City – 49.4 Ipswich Town – 46.0 Gillingham – 43.6 Crawley Town – 43.4 Milton Keynes Dons – 43.3 Stevenage – 42.4 Brighton & Hove Albion – 41.3 Reading – 32.8 Wycombe Wanderers – 31.9 Oxford United – 29.8 Colchester United – 22.5