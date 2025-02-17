Crawley Town and former Arsenal striker praises boss and fellow forward after Wycombe draw
Wycombe threatened the whole game, but could only put the ball past Jojo Wollacott once after Daniel Odoh fired in to level the fixture.
Just before that, Swan put the Reds in the lead with a phenomenal strike, as he used the outside of his right foot to fire the ball into the top left-hand corner from the corner of the penalty area.
His teammate John-Jules was in full praise for Swan after the goal, as he said: “Yeah amazing goal to be fair.
“As soon as it came off his boot, I wasn't too sure and then I see it flying top corner so I'm happy for him, he's been playing well out of position as well, but he's been doing so well for the team and he's doing so much so happy for him.”
He then went on to praise his manager, Rob Elliot, who had given him is debut back in November after a lengthy injury.
Since then, John-Jules has played many games for the Reds up front, and has given credit to Elliot for believing in him, and trusts him in steering the club away from any relegation threat.
He said: “He shows so much belief in me and the team, and I think it helps us individually going out there knowing what he wants us to do and if we stick to that then we'll be fine this year for sure.”
