Crawley Town and former Hastings United striker joins Worthing FC

The striker - who was prolific for Hastings United, and even scored EIGHT goals in one game - has struggled to make an impression since moving from the Pilot Field to Crawley just over a year ago.

He has made only one League Two appearance for John Yems' side this season.

Worthing FC announced the news late on Thursday night saying: "We are delighted to announce the loan signing of Davide Rodari from Crawley Town."

Davide Rodari has struggled for game time at Crawley / Picture: Jamie Evans / ©UK Sports Images Ltd

The Mackerel Men are going for promotion from the Isthmian premier to the National South and while they are not short of goals - Olllie Pearce scored a hat-trick in a 6-0 win over Wingate last weekend to take his own league tally to 30 for the campaign - Rodari will give them extra firepower that could add another spark to their bid for the title.

Meanwhile Worthing have also extended Calum Kealy's loan spell. Kealy has been influential since moving to Woodside Road before Christmas from Dorking.

He had left Worthing to join National League side Sutton United in 2020. Since his return the 23-year-old has been in fine form, scoring seven goals in 12 games including strikes against Lewes, Bognor Regis and Folkestone.