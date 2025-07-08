Crawley Town and Three Bridges to pay tribute to Diogo Jota before friendly
Three Bridges and Crawley Town will pay tribute to Diogo Jota and Andre Silva before tonight’s pre-season friendly at Jubilee Field.
Jota, 28, was laid to rest this weekend alongside his brother, Silva, 25, after they died in a car crash on Thursday.
The news of Jota and Silva’s death has rocked the world of football and fans and clubs have been paying tributes ever since.
And Three Bridges posted on X: “A minutes silence will be held before tonight's game in memory of Diogo Jota and Andre Silva” with a picture of a Bridges shirt with number 20 on the back, Jota’s number at Liverpool.
The game kicks off at Jubilee Field at 7.45pm.
