Crawley Town may have wrapped up their 2022-23 season less than a week ago, but pre-season preparations are well underway for the upcoming 2023-24 campaign.

The Reds have, so far, announced two summer friendlies ahead of the new season.

Crawley will travel to East Grinstead Town on Tuesday, July 11 (7.30pm) and Three Bridges on Saturday, July 15 (3pm).

The Reds took on both Isthmian South East outfits in pre-season last summer.

Crawley Town recorded an impressive 9-0 win over East Grinstead on July 11, 2022. Moe Shubbar, playing as a trialist, struck four times for the visitors. Jayden Davis, an East Grinstead own goal, and two trialists – one of whom bagged a brace – completed the scoring.

The Reds then thumped Three Bridges 5-0 two days later. James Tilley, Kwesi Appiah, Remi Oteh and Ashley Nadesan (2) grabbed the goals for Crawley.

Ticket details for both of these fixtures will be confirmed in due course.

Meanwhile, the Reds’ friendly at Dorking Wanderers, which was scheduled to take place on Tuesday, July 18 at 7.45pm, has been called off.

A statement posted on Crawley Town’s Twitter account said: “Having previously confirmed a time to announce the fixture, Dorking have now informed us that they are no longer able to fulfil the date owing to an internal misunderstanding.