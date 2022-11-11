Crawley Town announce new training ground venue and partnership with sports club

As part of the agreement, Complete Turf Care will be looking after and maintaining the two grass pitches on-site at Southwater Sports Club. Work started in late October and has progressed excellently over the past three weeks.

The partnership will also see Southwater Sports Club and Crawley Town link up with community initiatives, such as members of the Crawley Town coaching team attending Southwater Football Club youth team training sessions to deliver coaching sessions.

Tom Allman, General Manager of Crawley Town Football Club, said: “I’m absolutely delighted that we have been able to come to an agreement with Southwater Sports Club regarding the use of their grass pitches and facilities for the foreseeable future. We first met the team at Southwater at the start of the year having been told just how good the quality of the pitches were and ever since our first visit have been blown away by the standard of both the pitches and the building at the sports club.

Crawley Town

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We have contracted Complete Turf Care to oversee the maintenance and preparation of the pitches to work in harmony with the main pitch at the Broadfield and it’s fair to say the job that Ben, Evan, Eddie and the team have done in just three challenging months weather wise has been phenomenal and I’m sure that Lewis and the team will be looking forward to getting out there for the first time on Monday. As a club and team we have a vision for how the campus could look going forwards, and whilst working in tandem with both the sports club and the local community, I truly believe that we will be training in an environment and on pitches that is conducive to where we want to be as a club in the future.

"The team at Southwater - James, Neil and Ryan, have all been a pleasure to work with and I’m excited to see the partnership between our two clubs grow and look forward to welcoming teams across all age ranges from Southwater to fixtures at the Broadfield Stadium soon. I’d also like to thank Horsham Football Club for their understanding in the importance of us training on grass consistently, and whilst we are contracted there until the end of the season, am hopeful that this will not be the end of our continued relationship. Finally, it must be noted that without significant investment from the ownership group that this wouldn’t have been possible - again underlining WAGMI United’s commitment to the football club and its long term success.”

Lewis Young, Interim Manager of Crawley Town Football Club, said: “In the nine years that I have been at the club, we have always been striving to get ourselves training on grass Monday to Friday each week. With this partnership, we have been able to turn this ambition into reality. Southwater have been incredibly welcoming and helpful during the process, and we can’t wait to get started on Monday. I would like to give a special mention and express my gratitude to Complete Turf Care, who have completely transformed the two pitches in a very short time frame. I would also like to thank Horsham Football Club, and in particular Annie, who has been an incredible host during our time at the Camping World Community Stadium. Horsham’s support with this process has been very helpful, and we look forward to our relationship developing in the future.”

See also 11 League One and League Two free agents who could be off interest to Crawley Town in pictures

Advertisement Hide Ad