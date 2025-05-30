Crawley Town announce pre-season trip to Spain ahead of first pre-season friendly with Three Bridges

Crawley Town are off to Spain for a pre-season training camp. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

Crawley Town Football Club will be jetting off to Spain for a pre-season camp ahead of the 2025/26 Sky Bet League Two season.

The Reds will return to the Pinatar Arena, where they previously visited in 2022, for a seven-day warm-weather training camp. The Red Devils will depart England on June 30th and return on July 6th in time for the club’s first pre-season friendly against Three Bridges.

Scott Lindsey will put the squad through their paces in South East Spain as the Reds look to return to winning ways in League Two.

While out in Murcia, the Reds will take on an unnamed opposition on July 4th. This match is being played behind closed doors at the Pinatar Arena. Details of the opponents and how the match can be followed will be released in due course.

Speaking on the trip, Manager Scott Lindsey said: “I think it is really important that we get the group together quite early to go away and get some hard training in. We’ll play a game while we are out there, with more details to be confirmed on that shortly. It will be good to get the group together to bond and also bond with the staff.

“Culture and togetherness are vital in the world of sport, and I believe that culture and the way that everybody works together can be enough to win promotion, so it is really important that we get a week away. We’ve got a tough campaign ahead; it’s a tough division with some big spenders again, so we are going to need every inch and every 1% possible, and if we can build a strong bond in the changing room, that will be very helpful.

"All in all, we are looking forward to the trip, but there will be some hard graft put in by the players to make sure we are ready to attack the pre-season match schedule.”