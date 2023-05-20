Edit Account-Sign Out
Crawley Town announce released and retained list: Former Crystal Palace and Birmingham City among five players let go

Crawley Town have announced which players are staying and which have been let go as Scott Lindsey looks ahead to his first summer in charge of the Reds.

Mark Dunford
By Mark Dunford
Published 20th May 2023, 22:36 BST

Lindsey’s men survived the drop with one game to go of the League Two season and will be looking to rebuild to squad to compete and finish higher next season.

Fans had been waiting to see who was staying and going and now all has been revealed.

Players who remain under contract ahead of the 2023/24 season: Corey Addai, Dion Conroy, Tony Craig, Joel Lynch, Brandon Mason, Tobi Omole, Travis Johnson, Kellan Gordon, James Tilley, Jack Powell, Jayden Davis, Florian Kastrati, Jake Hessenthaler, Ben Gladwin, Jack Roles, Ashley Nadesan, Dom Telford, Kwesi Appiah, Jed Brown

Jordon Mutch and Ludwig Francillette have been released by Crawley Town, while Harry Ransom and Nick Tsaroulla have had their options exercised

Option exercised: Harry Ransom, Nick Tsaroulla

The following players remain in contract talks with the club: Rafiq Khaleel, Aramide Oteh, Roshan Greensall

The following players have returned to their parent clubs following the conclusion of their loan deals: Ryan Schofield, Mazeed Ogungbo, Teddy Jenks, Tom Fellows, Jack Spong, Caleb Chukwuemeka

The following players have been released from the club: Ludwig Francillette, Ben Wells, Jordon Mutch, Anthony Grant, Davide Rodari

The club statement said: “Crawley Town Football Club would like to thank all departing players for their contributions to the club and wish them all the best in their future endeavours.”

