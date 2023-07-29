Crawley Town have announced the season-long loan signing of Kamarai Swyer from Premier League side West Ham United.

Swyer has been with the Hammers since the age of eight and graduated from the Academy of Football to sign his first professional contract in December 2020.

The attacking midfielder made his first-team debut against FCSB of Romania in a 3-0 UEFA Europa Conference League Group B victory in November last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the last week, Swyer signed a new two-year contract with the Hammers. The 20-year-old became a senior figure for the under-21s last season and scored seven goals in 27 appearances.

Swyer recently returned from Australia, where the UEFA Europa Conference League champions had been on a pre-season tour.