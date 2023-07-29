NationalWorldTV
Crawley Town announce season-long loan signing of promising West Ham midfielder

Crawley Town have announced the season-long loan signing of Kamarai Swyer from Premier League side West Ham United.
By Matt Pole
Published 29th Jul 2023, 14:24 BST
Updated 29th Jul 2023, 14:24 BST

Swyer has been with the Hammers since the age of eight and graduated from the Academy of Football to sign his first professional contract in December 2020.

The attacking midfielder made his first-team debut against FCSB of Romania in a 3-0 UEFA Europa Conference League Group B victory in November last year.

In the last week, Swyer signed a new two-year contract with the Hammers. The 20-year-old became a senior figure for the under-21s last season and scored seven goals in 27 appearances.

Swyer recently returned from Australia, where the UEFA Europa Conference League champions had been on a pre-season tour.

He has been named on the bench for this afternoon’s friendly at Bromley.

