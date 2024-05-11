Crawley Town are going to Wembley! Orsi hat-trick sees Reds cruise past MK Dons to reach play-off final - RECAP

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Crawley Town are going to Wembley after beating MK Dons 5-1 on the night a 8-1 on aggregate to reach the League Two play-off final.

A hat-trick from Danilo Orsi and one each from Jay Williams and Jack Roles ensured the victory in front of 10,000 fans – with 1,630 from Crawley.