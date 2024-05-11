Live
Crawley Town are going to Wembley! Orsi hat-trick sees Reds cruise past MK Dons to reach play-off final - RECAP
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Crawley Town are going to Wembley after beating MK Dons 5-1 on the night a 8-1 on aggregate to reach the League Two play-off final.
A hat-trick from Danilo Orsi and one each from Jay Williams and Jack Roles ensured the victory in front of 10,000 fans – with 1,630 from Crawley.
Stay tuned for live updates from the huge play-off tie.
MK Dons v Crawley Town LIVE
Key Events
- Reds lead 3-0 from the first leg
CRAWLEY TOWN ARE GOING TO WEMBLEY
Incredible scenes
IT'S 5-1!
Orsi gets his hat-trick
CHANCE
Darcy blasts over after a good build-up involving Liam Kelly and Nick Tsaroulla
Added time
Four minutes added time
They are not wrong
4-1 - This is a rout
IT'S 4-0! Jack Roles
Finished with aplomb after great work by Orsi
Great turnout from Reds fans
10,053 (1,630)
Thanks for the support...
CHANCE
Roles effort is flicked onto the post by Marschall
1-3 (1-6 agg) | 74 mins
1 / 16
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.