Crawley Town are going to Wembley! Orsi hat-trick sees Reds cruise past MK Dons to reach play-off final - RECAP

Mark Dunford
By Mark Dunford
Published 7th May 2024, 17:39 BST
Updated 11th May 2024, 21:41 BST
Crawley Town are going to Wembley after beating MK Dons 5-1 on the night a 8-1 on aggregate to reach the League Two play-off final.

A hat-trick from Danilo Orsi and one each from Jay Williams and Jack Roles ensured the victory in front of 10,000 fans – with 1,630 from Crawley.

Stay tuned for live updates from the huge play-off tie.

MK Dons v Crawley Town LIVE

Key Events

  • Reds lead 3-0 from the first leg
21:43 BST

CRAWLEY TOWN ARE GOING TO WEMBLEY

Incredible scenes

21:40 BST

IT'S 5-1!

Orsi gets his hat-trick

21:39 BST

CHANCE

Darcy blasts over after a good build-up involving Liam Kelly and Nick Tsaroulla

21:38 BST

Added time

Four minutes added time

21:32 BST

They are not wrong

21:31 BST

4-1 - This is a rout

21:28 BST

IT'S 4-0! Jack Roles

Finished with aplomb after great work by Orsi

21:26 BST

Great turnout from Reds fans

10,053 (1,630)

21:24 BST

Thanks for the support...

21:21 BST

CHANCE

Roles effort is flicked onto the post by Marschall

1-3 (1-6 agg) | 74 mins

