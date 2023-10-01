Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more.

October is set to be a busy month with games coming thick and fast. Wrexham are the visitors this Saturday to what is going to be a sold out Broadfield stadium. Helped no end by the Wrexham Hollywood celebrities who are finding life in the EFL a little bit tougher than they’d of hoped. Having said that the Welsh side sit just four points behind Crawley so as we know a lot can change in a week.But the way Crawley are playing right now I can only see one outcome and that’s another three points for the West Sussex side!#COYRSteve Herbert