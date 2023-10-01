Crawley Town are playing some of the most attractive football we have ever witnessed right now - opinion
Well if that’s the case what a lovely looking table it is.
Reds fans would have been waking up Sunday morning on cloud nine, sitting joint top of League Two with Notts County on twenty points a piece.
We witnessed a resounding 3-0 victory over local rivals Sutton Utd at the weekend whom it has to be said made Crawley work for the points.
Although second half superiority certainly helped get Scott Lindsey’s side over the line.
You can see the confidence ooze all over the team, with Reds playing some of the most attractive football ever witnessed right now.
October is set to be a busy month with games coming thick and fast. Wrexham are the visitors this Saturday to what is going to be a sold out Broadfield stadium. Helped no end by the Wrexham Hollywood celebrities who are finding life in the EFL a little bit tougher than they’d of hoped. Having said that the Welsh side sit just four points behind Crawley so as we know a lot can change in a week.But the way Crawley are playing right now I can only see one outcome and that’s another three points for the West Sussex side!#COYRSteve Herbert