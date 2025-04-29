Crawley Town are relegated: Burton Albion get point against Wigan Athletic to send Reds down
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Crawley Town’s relegation has been confirmed after Burton Albion drew 1-1 with Wigan Athletic.
Reds were hoping for a big Wigan win to keep their hopes alive going into the final day but the point was enough for the Brewers to guarantee safety.
Former Reds hero Ronan Darcy got Wigan’s injury time equaliser.
Reds will finish their season at Shrewsbury Town on Saturday,