Crawley Town are relegated: Fans react as Reds face drop to League Two

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Crawley Town’s relegation was confirmed as Burton Albion claimed the point they need against Wigan Athletic on Tuesday night.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Reds survival hopes were faint at best as they needed Burton to lose heavily to both Wigan and Charlton in their last two games.

But the Brewers did what they needed to do against the Latics. Reds now go to Shrewsbury Town looking to finish the season on a positive note.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And Reds fans took to social media to react to the relegation.

Crawley Town fans at the Broadfield Stadium on Saturday | Picture: Grant Mansfield/Mansfield Media

Dale Hawkins posted: “Always preferred league two anyway.”

Richard Kail said: “If you're gonna be relegated, this is the way to do it. A rallying battle, togetherness, fight and spirit. I'm proud of the way we've turned things around and next season will be huge for us if we can keep it all together.”

Tom JC said: “Recruitment is key next season. I imagine we will now lose quite a few players on relegation clauses. Seriously, if we don't get it right, we face a battle staying in League 2. A season of what ifs, but stand by the appointment of Rob Elliott is why we are where we are. Go again.”

Chris Lord said: “Let’s keep as many of these players together, can’t be another complete rebuild, the last few games have been fantastic, surely worth a season to try and come back.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Craig Bratt said: “Inevitable, but heading back to League Two with a fanbase united behind the team and manager.”

Kevin Burgess posted on the Crawley Town FC Supporters Group Facebook page: “Oh well League One it's been a blast, new grounds seen, new memories made, we move on to next season back in League Two. New reinforcements needed, players to shift out, super Scott came home and almost gave us a miracle but it just wasn't to be in the end. We look back on points dropped at Exeter and Bolton just to name a couple. Also look ahead to a rivalry regnited, let's face it wombles ain't getting promoted are they lol.”

Roy Rumens said: “We all new unfortunately the miracle was never going to happen. Let’s look forward to hopefully rebuilding next season and challenging for promotion.”