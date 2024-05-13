Crawley Town at Wembley: Here are the bookies’ odds for Reds v Crewe in the League Two play-off final
The Reds sailed into the Wembley final courtesy of a thumping 8-1 aggregate win over Milton Keynes Dons.
Alex, meanwhile, needed penalties to see off hotly-tipped Doncaster Rovers over two legs.
And Crawley are favourites to earn promotion back to League One for the first time since the 2014-15 season, according to a number of betting sites.
SkyBet have priced the Red Devils at 8/15 to win the Wembley showpiece, while Crewe have been given odds of 11/8.
Crawley and Alex are priced at 1/2 and 6/4 respectively on both Paddy Power and Betfair.
Scott Lindsey’s charges are priced at 4/7 on QuinnBet and BetGoodwin, who have both given Crewe odds of 13/10 to win the final.
The Reds are 10/17 to win the play-off final on VBET, while the Railwaymen are at 17/14.
Meanwhile, it is believed Crawley will be designated as the ‘away’ side at Wembley. This is due to Crewe finishing higher in the League Two table than the Reds. This means it is expected that Crawley will wear their white away strip in the final.
