The bookies’ odds have now revealed who is the most likely winner of Sunday [May 18] afternoon’s League Two play-off final between Crawley Town and Crewe Alexandra.

The Reds sailed into the Wembley final courtesy of a thumping 8-1 aggregate win over Milton Keynes Dons.

Alex, meanwhile, needed penalties to see off hotly-tipped Doncaster Rovers over two legs.

And Crawley are favourites to earn promotion back to League One for the first time since the 2014-15 season, according to a number of betting sites.

Danilo Orsi celebrates after scoring Crawley Town's fifth goal during the League Two play-off semi-final second leg match at Milton Keynes Dons. Picture by Harriet Lander/Getty Images

SkyBet have priced the Red Devils at 8/15 to win the Wembley showpiece, while Crewe have been given odds of 11/8.

Crawley and Alex are priced at 1/2 and 6/4 respectively on both Paddy Power and Betfair.

Scott Lindsey’s charges are priced at 4/7 on QuinnBet and BetGoodwin, who have both given Crewe odds of 13/10 to win the final.

The Reds are 10/17 to win the play-off final on VBET, while the Railwaymen are at 17/14.