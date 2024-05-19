Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Crawley Town have announced their first ever line-up for a match at Wembley.

The Reds face Crewe in the League Two play-off final. But one man who misses out is Harry Forster, who picked up a hamstring injury in the semi-final second leg against MK Dons.

But Will Wright, who also went off injured in that game, is fit and starts alongside Dion Conroy and Laurence Maguire in defence.

Kellan Gordon comes in to replace Forster from the side that hammered MK Dons 5-1. Jeremy Kelly will play on the other wing.

Otherwise it’s the same line-up and Harry Ransom replaces Gordon on the subs bench.

