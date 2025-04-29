Crawley Town awards gallery: Former Charlton Athletic man wins big in debut season

It’s been a disappointing season for the Reds on the pitch, but Barker has been a bright spark.

The 22-year-old defender picked up the Players’ Player award, presented by club captain Dion Conroy, and the Player of the Season award, presented by manager Scott Lindsey.

Groundsman Ben Harwood was awarded the Dannie Bulman Award for Outstanding Contribution for his unwavering commitment and dedication to the club over the last 14 years. That was presented by general manager Tom Allman.

Jane Hillman won the Clubman award for her fantastic work with the first team this season. That was award was presented by vice-chairman Ben Levin.

Crawley Observer Player of the Year, which was awarded to the player with the highest average over the season for our player ratings, went to Jeremy Kelly.

And Bradley Ibrahim won Goal of the Season for his stunning strike against Wrexham at the Broadfield Stadium.

1 . Crawley Town awards 2024/25 Captain Dion Conroy presents Charlie Barker with the Players' Player of the Year Award Photo: ctfc

2 . Crawley Town awards 2024/25 Vice-chairman Ben Levin presents Jane Hillman with the Clubman of the Year award Photo: ctfc

3 . Crawley Town awards 2024/25 Ben Harwood was awarded the Dannie Bulman Award for Outstanding Contribution for his unwavering commitment and dedication to the club over the last 14 years. Pictured with general manager Tom Allman Photo: ctfc

4 . Crawley Town awards 2024/25 Crawley Observer Player of the Year was Jeremy Kelly, presented by editor Mark Dunford Photo: ctfc