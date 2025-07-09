Crawley Town away supporters travel organisers confirm details for August fixtures including Grimsby Town and Swansea City

The new League Two season is nearly upon us and GH Away Travel have confirmed details for first away fixtures.

In a newsletter to fans, GH Away Travel, run by Alain and Pat Harper, said: “We are still in negotiations with two coach companies for next season but can confirm the details for the August matches based on the details we have.

"AUGUST AWAY MATCH DETAILS – bookings being taken for all these matches from now. Also the good news that none of the away matches until October have changed for SKY TV coverage. However our match at Colchester has been changed to Friday 13th March 26 with a 7.45pm kick off.

“Opening away match of the season against Grimsby Town on Saturday 2nd August, we will depart from the Broadfield Stadium at 7.00am and the cost is £40.00 will have a comfort stop at Peterborough Services before our main break at the Red Hart, Blyth at about 11.30pm. We will depart at 1.00pm for Grimsby arriving at about 2.00pm.We have already got 35 supporters booked on so if you want to get your seat booked then contact us.

Crawley Town supporters | Picture: Dennis Goodwin/ProSportsImages

“Our Carabao Cup 1st round match at Swansea City – 7.00pm kick off is a first for us travelling to the Championship ground – the supporters coach departs from the Broadfield Stadium at 12.30pm and cost is £40.00 – we will need 40 supporters making the trip to cover most of the costs. We will have a comfort /coffee stop at Leigh Delamare services on the M4 before heading to Swansea – we have organised a pub stop at the Castell Mynash just off the M4 at Cardiff, but no buffet so if traffic is bad we can cancel this stop and head straight to the stadium.

“The next away match is against our play-off opponents Crewe Alexandra on Saturday 2nd August, we will depart from the Broadfield Stadium at 8.00am and the cost is £40.00 will have a comfort/coffee stop at the M6 Toll services before our main break at the Westbury Tavern, Stoke at about 11.30pm. We will depart at 1.15pm for Crewe arriving at about 2.00pm.

“Our last away match in August is against Chesterfield on Saturday 30th August, we will depart from the Broadfield Stadium at 8.00am and the cost is £40.00 will have a comfort/coffee stop at the Watford Gap services before our main break at the Cross Keys, Castle Donnington at about 11.30pm. We will depart at 1.00pm for Chesterfield arriving at about 2.00pm.

“For all the away matches we will leave straight after the game and will have a comfort stop on the way home to be decided where on the day with the driver.

“To book on any of these coaches we will be in Redz before any home game – Saturdays or midweek – or you can book via Email, text messages to Alain – E mail [email protected] or phone 07771-792346. Patrick via Facebook or X (Twitter). For coach payments this can be done either via Bank transfer or if in Redz cash. If you need our bank details then please ask.”