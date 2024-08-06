With all the away games now settle for the first half of the season GH Away Travel have now finalised its coach requirements for Cambridge, Wigan and Burton and have confirmed the 53 seater for each trip.

Whether they need a second vehicle is down to supporters booking on.

Cambridge United – Saturday, August 17 – 28 booked at the moment

Coach will depart from the stadium at 10.30am and will stop at the George Inn, Babraham for a drink and hopefully a buffet (still to be confirmed) – the reason for the early start is the possible hold up at the Dartford Crossing – cost of the trip is £30.00 for all supporters – the coach will drop off supporters at an industrial park about a 5-10 minute walk to the stadium across Coldham Park. After the game you walk back to the coach where you were dropped off and then we will travel home non-stop.

Wigan Athletic – Saturday, August 24 – 29 booked at the moment

Coach departs from the stadium at 7am and there will be a buffet stop at the Fox and Hounds at Spronston Green – and they will have a comfort/coffee stop at the M6 Toll services – cost of the trip is £40 for all supporters. After the game there will be a stop on the way home but location will be decided on the day as they may have a driver change for the last part of the journey.

Burton Albion – Saturday, September 7 – 18 booked at the moment

Coach will depart from the stadium at 7am will cost £40 for all supporters – due to the early kick off for SKY TV Live coverage they will not be having a buffet stop but they will have a comfort/coffee stop at one of the motorway services – depending on what route is taken . After the game there will be another stop but location will be decided on the day.

Each coach will have toilet facilities and at seat mobile charging points.

C ontact either Alain or Patrick to book your seat - Alain 07771-792346 or Email [email protected], Patrick via Twitter(X) or Facebook

Payment for coach travel can be done via a either bank transfer- (but please send a screenshot oy payment when made) or cash in Redz before any home game - all fares but must be paid in full before travel. They will confirm all booking so that you know that you are on the coach.

Just as a reminder and to let new travellers be aware - we do depart from the stadium at the stated time - we do not wait for late arrivals unless we either receive a text or phone call saying that you are on your way - they will only wait for 5 minutes - would suggest that you be at the stadium at least 15 minutes before we leave. You can park your car at the stadium if you want.