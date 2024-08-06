Crawley Town away travel: All you need to know about Cambridge, Wigan and Burton trips
Whether they need a second vehicle is down to supporters booking on.
Cambridge United – Saturday, August 17 – 28 booked at the moment
Coach will depart from the stadium at 10.30am and will stop at the George Inn, Babraham for a drink and hopefully a buffet (still to be confirmed) – the reason for the early start is the possible hold up at the Dartford Crossing – cost of the trip is £30.00 for all supporters – the coach will drop off supporters at an industrial park about a 5-10 minute walk to the stadium across Coldham Park. After the game you walk back to the coach where you were dropped off and then we will travel home non-stop.
Wigan Athletic – Saturday, August 24 – 29 booked at the moment
Coach departs from the stadium at 7am and there will be a buffet stop at the Fox and Hounds at Spronston Green – and they will have a comfort/coffee stop at the M6 Toll services – cost of the trip is £40 for all supporters. After the game there will be a stop on the way home but location will be decided on the day as they may have a driver change for the last part of the journey.
Burton Albion – Saturday, September 7 – 18 booked at the moment
Coach will depart from the stadium at 7am will cost £40 for all supporters – due to the early kick off for SKY TV Live coverage they will not be having a buffet stop but they will have a comfort/coffee stop at one of the motorway services – depending on what route is taken . After the game there will be another stop but location will be decided on the day.
Each coach will have toilet facilities and at seat mobile charging points.
C ontact either Alain or Patrick to book your seat - Alain 07771-792346 or Email [email protected], Patrick via Twitter(X) or Facebook
Payment for coach travel can be done via a either bank transfer- (but please send a screenshot oy payment when made) or cash in Redz before any home game - all fares but must be paid in full before travel. They will confirm all booking so that you know that you are on the coach.
Just as a reminder and to let new travellers be aware - we do depart from the stadium at the stated time - we do not wait for late arrivals unless we either receive a text or phone call saying that you are on your way - they will only wait for 5 minutes - would suggest that you be at the stadium at least 15 minutes before we leave. You can park your car at the stadium if you want.