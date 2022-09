It meant the Reds' unbeaten run came to an end in a game in which neither side looked likely to score in the first half.

Courtney Baker-Richardson scored the only goal of the game in the 73rd minute, and despite a strong final ten minutes, Crawley fell to their first defeat of the month.

It leaves Kevin Betsy’s men 20th in the table ahead of next Saturday’s trip to Doncaster.