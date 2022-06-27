Crawley Town become only League Two side to be supplied by adidas after confirming deal

The Reds become the only side in League Two to be supplied by the leading sports brand and only the sixth club in the entire English Football League.

adidas will also be teaming up with WAGMI United to explore the future of sport through an innovative Web3 partnership. To find out more, click here.

Tom Allman, general manager of Crawley Town Football Club, said: “To be working in partnership with a global brand like Adidas is fantastic and a testament to the ownership group and their vision for Crawley Town. Adidas will not only provide high-quality match kits, training and travel wear for the players and staff, but also ranges for the club shop that will grow with time. Adidas bring a strong reputation that we know will complement our off-field vision whilst also enhancing our performance on the field.

"The collaboration with WAGMI United is exciting and something the supporters should be looking forward to. Working with the team at Adidas so far has been a pleasure and considering the time frame we were both presented with, have provided a quality of service that has been second to none.”

@adidasfootball tweeted: “adidas is excited to announce our partnership with @WAGMIUnited to become the official kit supplier for @crawleytown. adidas supports WAGMI’s vision of creating possibilities for football fans globally to connect, create and belong through innovation.”

During pre-season, players and management will be wearing interim training and match kits, with the full range to be revealed prior to the start of the 2022/23 campaign.